Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada said it has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world and said that more fines are expected to be issued.
The first fines from the Dec. 30, 2021 flight were issued to passengers who were not fully vaccinated when they boarded the flight, federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing and more penalties are expected "in the coming days and weeks," according to a news release from Transport Canada.
The passengers, who were not named, could face fines of up to $5,000. The exact amount was not provided in the release.
James William Awad, the organizer of the trip to Mexico, told CTV News Tuesday afternoon he was not among those who were fined.
The federal government said the fines are in response to the "unacceptable behaviour" reported from the flight, parts of which were filmed and posted online by several Quebec social media influencers and celebrities who were onboard.
Videos of the flight showed passengers not wearing face masks and partying in the aisle of the plane with open liquor bottles, prompting an investigation by Transport Canada that was opened on Jan. 4.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Trudeau, NATO partners stage theatrical rebuke of Russia at military base in Latvia
Justin Trudeau joined NATO allies Tuesday in staging a theatrical rebuke of Russia's war on Ukraine from a heavily armoured war-games field and in a floodlit news conference from one of the alliance's eastern European bases.
Here are the nations on Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list
Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called 'unfriendly countries' list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
Months after wildfire destroyed Lytton, B.C., residents still uncertain when they will return home
Months after a devastating wildfire in Lytton, B.C., special contractors have finally moved in to start the long-awaited clean-up process. But many residents say they're still not sure when they can rebuild and reclaim their homes.
OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Action from Canada could turn into opportunity for Liberals
Canada talks a good game at these critical times but our failure to step up to the plate with respect to our NATO obligations speaks volumes about our lack of action to back up our brave words, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
An attempt to evacuate civilians from the bombarded port of Mariupol and deliver food, water and medicine was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday by what Ukraine said was continued shelling by Russian forces as conditions inside the strategic city of 430,000 grew more desperate.
MP Leslyn Lewis launches Conservative leadership bid for second time
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has formally announced that she will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, for a second time. The Ontario-based lawyer and now MP ran in the party's 2020 leadership race, placing third behind Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay. Her platform was notably socially conservative.
Toronto
-
What you should know before you travel out of Ontario this March Break
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
-
Ontario shoots down idea of temporarily cutting gas tax as prices climb
Ontario's energy minister has shot down the idea of a temporary cut to gas taxes similar to Alberta as prices at the pump continue to climb.
-
'Bet your dog's missing you': Toronto office removes return-to-work posters following backlash
A downtown Toronto building was forced to remove signage that was meant to welcome employees back to the office last week.
Atlantic
-
'We feel the urgency': N.S. premier considering options as gas prices reach record high
Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Maritimes and across Canada, and analysts warn the prices will likely continue to climb as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts pressure on the oil market.
-
'We were 100 per cent sure': Mounties mistakenly thought N.S. gunman had shot himself
On Wednesday, the commission of inquiry investigating the case is expected to release a document describing what happened immediately after the killer, Gabriel Wortman, left the rural enclave at around 10:45 p.m., driving a replica RCMP cruiser and disguised as a Mountie.
-
P.E.I. to increase gathering limits as province enters Step 2 next week; 704 new COVID-19 cases reported
Prince Edward Island will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.
London
-
'Outrageous and unthinkable': Family of man killed by Toronto police addresses SIU decision
Family members of a man who was shot and killed by Toronto police in Simcoe last November are speaking out about a decision released by the province’s Special Investigations Unit last week.
-
What you should know before you travel out of Ontario this March Break
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
-
$400,000 lotto prize for London, Ont. man
A London man is $400,000 richer after being struck by the Lightning Lotto.
Northern Ontario
-
'No experience is required': Sudbury's new theatre group for kids
Two long-time Sudbury artists have started a new theatre company for kids ages six to 18 and are holding auditions for its first production, based on a popular animated movie.
-
Pair of northern Ont. coworkers win $100,000
Two colleagues from northern Ontario have won big after playing the lottery together for six years.
-
Federal offender wanted by OPP known to frequent these Ontario cities
Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he breached statutory release.
Calgary
-
What the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports means for Alberta
As oil and gas prices soar and the United States bans imports of all Russian oil products, energy analysts fear it will be a challenge for Alberta's resource sector to respond quickly.
-
Calgary gas prices reach record high post-provincial fuel tax relief announcement
Alberta drivers once again woke up to a spike in gas prices Tuesday morning, setting new record highs.
-
U.S. strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil imports
Striking harder at Russia's economy, U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin's onslaught in Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
'Outrageous and unthinkable': Family of man killed by Toronto police addresses SIU decision
Family members of a man who was shot and killed by Toronto police in Simcoe last November are speaking out about a decision released by the province’s Special Investigations Unit last week.
-
'It hasn't even been an hour': Elora rallies to find lost ring on Toronto couple's wedding day
A Toronto couple is thanking the community of Elora for springing into action to help them find a lost ring on their wedding day.
-
Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP investigate fatal fire near Listowel
Crews are investigating a fatal fire at a residence outside of Listowel on Monday.
Vancouver
-
'We just feel forgotten': Cleanup to start more than 8 months after Lytton, B.C., wildfire
Anyone looking at Guy Neufeld’s property in Lytton, B.C., will mostly see heaps of ashes and twisted metal along with the remnants of a burned-out vehicle.
-
Public health order does not require B.C. doctors to be vaccinated despite 'health hazards'
A month after B.C.’s top doctor announced all health-care workers would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late March, the wording of her latest order does not spell out a mandate – and one college is telling members they aren’t required to get the shot.
-
Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver police
Police in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.
Edmonton
-
'Division and confusion': Edmonton vs. Alberta mask showdown happening Tuesday
City councillors will discuss what to do with Edmonton's mask bylaw at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, but their power to keep it may be gone soon.
-
What the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports means for Alberta
As oil and gas prices soar and the United States bans imports of all Russian oil products, energy analysts fear it will be a challenge for Alberta's resource sector to respond quickly.
-
Early votes now being cast in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection
Voters in northeastern Alberta started casting ballots Tuesday to select a new MLA, with eight names to choose from.
Windsor
-
No injuries reported after 'shooting incident' on Prince Road
Windsor police are asking residents with surveillance cameras on Prince Road for information in a shooting investigation.
-
WECHU hosts catch-up immunization clinics for students in grades 7-12
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit started offering community catch-up immunization clinics on Tuesday for students in grades 7 through 12.
-
Two new deaths, 27 hospitalizations reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two additional COVID-19 deaths, 37 new high-risk cases and 27 hospitalizations on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Carnduff, Sask. man killed in collision with train
A 42-year-old Carnduff man is dead after the semi-truck he was driving collided with a train at an uncontrolled crossing northwest of Hitchcock, Sask., RCMP said.
-
High cost of fuel impacting Sask. trucking industry, consumers
The high cost of fuel is not only impacting truckers, but ultimately the cost of living for consumers as well, according to the Saskatchewan Trucking Association (STA).
-
Cocaine, fentanyl seized; 7 facing drug trafficking charges: Regina police
Seven men are facing drug trafficking charges after cocaine and fentanyl were seized from four different locations in Regina, according to police.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa donation drive for Ukraine ending after overwhelming support
An Ottawa donation drive for supplies to aid the people of Ukraine is ending Wednesday following overwhelming support from the community.
-
How much could you save on gas if Ontario suspends its fuel tax?
Gas prices in Ottawa have reached another all-time high, with the average above $1.84 per litre on Tuesday.
-
Here's who's headlining Ottawa Bluesfest this summer
It’s a day Ottawa music fans have long been waiting for: the Bluesfest 2022 lineup is here.
Saskatoon
-
'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy night
Amid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.
-
The federal government is ready to spend $160M to help Saskatoon's transit system. Here's why the city can't access it.
As the City of Saskatoon struggles to maintain its aging bus fleet, $160 million in federal transit cash has been sitting out of reach since 2018.
-
U of S men's basketball coach resigns after allegation involving offensive music at practice
University of Saskatchewan men's basketball coach Barry Rawlyk has resigned, the school says.