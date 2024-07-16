MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Pascal Vincent becomes head coach of the Laval Rocket

    FILE: Former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent, standing, during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) FILE: Former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent, standing, during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Quebecer Pascal Vincent has been hired as head coach by the Laval Rocket, the Montreal Canadiens' training club confirmed on Tuesday morning.

    Vincent was fired as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets last month, after spending three seasons -- the first two as an assistant coach -- with the Ohio organization.

    He succeeds Jean-François Houle, who stepped down as head coach of the Rocket a few days earlier last month to return to Clarkson University, his alma mater, where he became head coach of the men's program.

    More details to follow. 

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 16, 2024.

