MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Laval Rocket head coach Jean-Francois Houle leaves for NCAA

    Laval Rocket's head coach Jean-Francois Houle watches second period AHL hockey action in Laval, Que. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press) Laval Rocket's head coach Jean-Francois Houle watches second period AHL hockey action in Laval, Que. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Christinne Muschi, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    Jean-François Houle has left his role as head coach of the Laval Rocket to take up the same position with Clarkson University's NCAA hockey team, the Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday.

    Houle signed a three-season contract with Laval on May 29.

    His decision puts a mutual end to a three-year association with the Rocket.

    Houle spent four seasons with Clarkson, from 1993 to 1997, before embarking on his professional career.

    He also served as assistant coach from 2003 to 2010.

    "We would like to thank Jean-François for his contribution to developing the culture of our organization and our players," said Rocket general manager John Sedgwick. "During his three years at the helm of the Rocket, his dedication and experience enabled the team to be highly competitive, while adequately preparing many players to make the jump to the NHL. We wish him the best of luck in the next chapter of his career."

    During Houle's time at the Rocket, the team maintained a 105-86-25 record.

    The 49-year-old head coach led his team to the Calder Cup semi-finals in 2021-2022 when the Rocket made its first American Hockey League playoff appearance.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 21, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News