

CTV Montreal





The Parti Quebecois have named Jean-Francois Lisee's successor.

Pascal Berube, television host and the PQ's MNA for Matane, will take over as the party's interim leader.

He has been with the party since 2007.

Lisee announced his impending departure from politics after the PQ's devastating loss in Quebec's recent general election.

In 2003, Berube ran as a candidate in Matane but was defeated by Liberal Candidate Nancy Charest. Four years later, in 2007, Berube defeated Charest by just over 200 votes.

He was re-elected in 2012 and 2014, and named the Opposition House Leader by Lisee in October 2016.

More to come.