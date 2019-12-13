MONTREAL -- The Parti Quebecois has decided to stick with its name.

The party had announced last month that it was studying changes to the party's branding, including a possible new name and logo.

On Friday, the party's national executive announced that it had received a report it had commissioned on the possible changes - and it has decided to keep the name Parti Quebecois.

"The name Parti Quebecois sums up our mission, our commitment and the direction we wish to take," PQ president Dieudonne Ella Oyona said in a statement. "We are the party of all Quebecers, whether we arrived yesterday or 400 years ago; the party of all those who believe in Quebec and its ability to realize its full potential."

The party says it is still considering changing its logo and branding, which will be the subject of discussions following the party's leadership race next year.

Rules for that race are expected to be set at a meeting on Feb. 1.