Parti Quebecois introduces a bill to obtain documents concerning 'NO' side spending in the 1995 referendum

In this Friday, Oct. 27, 1995 file picture, a large Canadian flag is passed through a crowd in as thousands streamed into Montreal from all over Canada to join Quebecers rallying for national unity three days before a referendum that could propel Quebec toward secession. Parti Quebecois Leader Pauline Marois has spent the final days of the election campaign urging voters to give her the stability of a majority mandate and a chance to form a country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz In this Friday, Oct. 27, 1995 file picture, a large Canadian flag is passed through a crowd in as thousands streamed into Montreal from all over Canada to join Quebecers rallying for national unity three days before a referendum that could propel Quebec toward secession. Parti Quebecois Leader Pauline Marois has spent the final days of the election campaign urging voters to give her the stability of a majority mandate and a chance to form a country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon