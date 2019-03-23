Featured Video
Parti Quebecois in damage control on first day of National Council
In 2003, Pascal Berube ran as a candidate in Matane but was defeated by Liberal Candidate Nancy Charest. Four years later, in 2007, Berube defeated Charest by just over 200 votes. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2014, and named the Opposition House Leader by Lisee in October 2016. (CTV Montreal)
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 11:15AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 23, 2019 11:58AM EDT
The Parti Quebecois' National Council, which is being held in Trois-Rivieres this weekend, is already off to a shaky start.
On the first day of the gathering, a member of the PQ's youth wing resigned, stating that the party's rebuilding progress is being dictated by its leaders, and not by grassroots members.
Felix Pelletier-Belzile announced his resignatoin following a meeting with the party's executive members and interim leader Pascal Berube on Friday night.
In a press briefing on Saturday morning, he said he felt that there is already a desire to bring the party to a "predetermined" destination.
At the National Council, however, the PQ is planning to debate all issues on the table, and rebuild after a historic defeat in the provincial election last October.
More to come.
