The Parti Quebecois' National Council, which is being held in Trois-Rivieres this weekend, is already off to a shaky start.

On the first day of the gathering, a member of the PQ's youth wing resigned, stating that the party's rebuilding progress is being dictated by its leaders, and not by grassroots members.

Felix Pelletier-Belzile announced his resignatoin following a meeting with the party's executive members and interim leader Pascal Berube on Friday night.

In a press briefing on Saturday morning, he said he felt that there is already a desire to bring the party to a "predetermined" destination.

At the National Council, however, the PQ is planning to debate all issues on the table, and rebuild after a historic defeat in the provincial election last October.

More to come.