Parti Quebecois fails to get 'bare minimum' budget or speaking time in national assembly

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, right, PQ MNAs Joel Arseneau, centre and Pascal Berube wave to the applauding supporters and family before being sworn in during a ceremony at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, right, PQ MNAs Joel Arseneau, centre and Pascal Berube wave to the applauding supporters and family before being sworn in during a ceremony at the legislature in Quebec City, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon