Participants in symbolic ceremony pledge allegiance to Quebec, not King Charles III

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget

Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon