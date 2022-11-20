PQ leader calls for his party's 'right to exist' in Quebec's national assembly

The leader of the once-powerful Parti Quebecois says he's fighting for his party's "right to exist" after an election result that saw it reduced to just three seats in the provincial legislature.

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon has been fighting to have his party granted official status, despite falling short of the threshold, and says he's just asking for the minimum his party needs to carry out its duties when the next session begins on Nov. 29.

Quebec's four main political parties have been negotiating over budgets and legislature speaking time after two parties fell short of the requirements for official party status in October.

The Parti Quebecois and Quebec solidaire won three and 11 seats, respectively, despite both winning a higher share of the popular vote than the second-place Liberals, who won 21.

Parties who reach the official party threshold of 12 seats and 20 per cent of the vote get more funding, as well as more time to speak in the legislature.

St-Pierre Plamondon says he's willing to back off on a demand that his party be able to name a house leader in order to advance the negotiations and ensure his party is recognized when the legislature resumes.