MONTREAL – Part of the Montreal Metro’s orange line has been shut down due to water infiltration, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) tweeted Thursday morning.

Service has been cut between the Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations, with no trains stopping at the Square-Victoria-OACI station.

The public transit authority is advising people to use the green line. Service is expected to resume at 9 a.m.