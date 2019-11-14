Part of Montreal Metro orange line shut down for water infiltration
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 6:54AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 14, 2019 7:12AM EST
MONTREAL – Part of the Montreal Metro’s orange line has been shut down due to water infiltration, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) tweeted Thursday morning.
Service has been cut between the Lionel-Groulx and Berri-UQAM stations, with no trains stopping at the Square-Victoria-OACI station.
The public transit authority is advising people to use the green line. Service is expected to resume at 9 a.m.