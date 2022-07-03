Parks Canada cancels camping event in Montreal amid criticism over unhoused people
Parks Canada cancels camping event in Montreal amid criticism over unhoused people
Parks Canada's decision to hold a series of events dubbed learn-to-camp in the heart of Montreal is facing backlash after groups working with people without a home said they represent a double standard.
The events, scheduled throughout the summer, are described as an opportunity to learn basic camping skills for the price of $108.75 per tent along the Lachine canal in the city's west end.
Annie Archambault, who works with a non-profit organization that helps Montreal's vulnerable populations, says the initiative comes off as a bad joke as the city's authorities frequently dismantle encampments for the homeless erected on public land.
She says Parks Canada lacked sensitivity in sending the message that public spaces are for people who can afford them.
Parks Canada issued a statement on its website cancelling the first event this weekend without providing a reason for the move, but the same events scheduled for July 23, Aug. 13, 20, and 27 are still open for registration.
Archambault says the remaining dates should be cancelled and the camping gear handed to groups that work with people without homes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested
A gunman opened fired inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said.
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers
A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
'Cold-adapted' dinosaurs survived mass extinction event to achieve dominance, study finds
A new study has offered what it says is the first physical evidence showing dinosaurs from the Triassic period regularly endured freezing conditions, allowing them to survive and eventually supersede other species on the planet.
Vancouver police service dog named after Calgary police officer
A Vancouver Transit Police service dog has a special connection to the Calgary Police Service.
'Ungrading': How one Ontario teacher is changing her approach to report cards
An Ontario high school teacher plans to continue with an alternative method of grading her students after an experiment last semester in which students proposed a grade and had to justify it with examples of their work.
Toronto
-
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
-
Two people dead and baby injured in pair of crashes in Peel Region
Two people died and four others including a nine-month-old baby were injured in a pair of crashes that occurred two hours apart in Peel Region overnight.
-
Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter
First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter.
Atlantic
-
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
-
'Incompetent': New Brunswick cabinet minister blasts Air Canada for cancellation
New Brunswick's education minister is lashing out at Air Canada, saying the airline is incompetent because it decided on the weekend to cancel a Monday flight that would have taken him and four officials to a meeting in Regina.
-
Calls increase for Maritime governments to address staff shortages in health care
Calls are increasing across the Maritimes for governments to tackle labour shortages in the health-care sector, as hospitals are being forced to close emergency rooms now that weary staff are taking summer vacations to recover from pandemic-related stress.
London
-
Five transported to hospital after car rollover on Chester Street
Five people were sent to hospital as a precaution after a vehicle they were travelling inside rolled onto its roof in south London early Sunday afternoon.
-
London home blaze originated near fire pit: Investigators
The London Fire Department tackled a blaze at a home in south London early Sunday morning, which claimed the lives of three pets and resulted in approximately $250,000 in damages.
-
Motorcycle driver killed in head-on crash near Woodstock
A motorcycle driver was killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash just southeast of Woodstock.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins physicians react to new study findings that poorer Canadians endure more opioid harm than wealthier ones
A new study reveals that low-income Canadians are nearly four times more likely to die from opioid usage than people who are wealthy.
-
The Peter Schneider Concert Series continues Sunday
In Sudbury, for over 20 years, new and seasoned musicians have delighted crowds from June to August with free concerts in Bell Park every Sunday evening from 7 to 8:15 p.m. After a two year absence the Peter Schneider Concert Series has returned this year.
-
Newmont Porcupine opens spectacular lookout point of mining pit and city to public
Mining giant, Newmont Porcupine in Timmins is finished phase one of a land use plan-a partnership agreement it has with the city. It's a spectacular lookout area where people can watch mining activity happening in the Hollinger open pit mine and see many familiar areas of the city's landscape.
Calgary
-
Vancouver police service dog named after Calgary police officer
A Vancouver Transit Police service dog has a special connection to the Calgary Police Service.
-
Police investigating after body discovered in alleyway Sunday morning
Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning in Upper Mount Royal by someone out walking their dog.
-
31-year-old Alberta man killed in crash on Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
For the second time in three weeks, a fatal collision shut down Highway 1 near Golden, B.C. on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Driveway paved without permission needs to be ripped up, says Puslinch, Ont. homeowner
A Puslinch, Ont. woman says her driveway will need to be repaved less than month after she came home to find strangers working on it without her prior consent.
-
Gun call prompts police response at Kitchener encampment
Police were called to a Kitchener encampment on Saturday after they received a report of a disturbance involving a gun.
-
Motorcycle driver killed in head-on crash near Woodstock
A motorcycle driver was killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on crash just southeast of Woodstock.
Vancouver
-
'Everyone is broke': Beloved East Vancouver diner closing its doors
An East Vancouver restaurant that describes itself as a place where "omnivores, carnivores, vegans, vegetarians and celiacs can all dine together" will be closing its doors this month, citing the ongoing financial fallout from the pandemic.
-
31-year-old Alberta man killed in crash on Highway 1 near Field, B.C.
For the second time in three weeks, a fatal collision shut down Highway 1 near Golden, B.C. on Saturday.
-
Oyster mushrooms sold in B.C. recalled due to Listeria
A brand of oyster mushrooms sold in British Columbia is being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.
Edmonton
-
'Incompetence is incalculable': Airport frustrations sour Canadians' summer travel plans
CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their travel horror stories as cancelled flights, delays and lost luggage throw a wrench in Canadians' summer travel plans, due in part to staffing shortages at Canadian airports. Some report sleeping at airports and others say it took days to get to or from a destination.
-
Cyclist sent to hospital in serious condition after hit and run
Parkland County RCMP are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle involved in a hit and run on Sunday morning.
-
Albertans could receive inflation support, Kenney reveals on his radio show
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has indicated his United Conservative government will reveal details next week about additional support to help people deal with high inflation.
Windsor
-
Chatham-Kent police searching for suspects after $85,000 in vehicles stolen
Chatham-Kent police are looking for suspects after a UTV and two SeaDoos worth $85,000 were stolen from a business in Tilbury, Ont. on Saturday.
-
McDonald's Canada to end 'free hot drink' stickers on cups
The days of collecting stickers from cups and claiming a hot drink after purchasing six will soon be a thing of the past at McDonald’s Canada locations as of December 2023.
-
$30,000 in damages after driver crashes into hydro pole near Chatham, Ont.
A 25-year-old driver has been charged after crashing into a hydro pole Saturday morning, and causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damages, according to police.
Regina
-
Moose Jaw crews on scene of highway crash
Moose Jaw Police, fire, and EMS are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway #1 East and Caribou Street East.
-
Regina man facing attempted murder charges
A Regina man is facing attempted murder charges after an incident on Saturday night.
-
Several dead in Copenhagen mall shooting; suspect arrested
A gunman opened fired inside a busy shopping mall in the Danish capital on Sunday, killing several people and wounding several others, police said.
Ottawa
-
Another 22 vehicles towed in downtown Ottawa vehicle control zone
Ottawa Bylaw says another 22 vehicles were towed out of downtown Ottawa on Saturday and more than 150 parking tickets were issued as the city’s vehicle control zone remains in effect.
-
Canada Day police presence ends downtown and Tamara Lich appears for a bail hearing: Five stories to watch this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
-
Expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility could help stem fall wave, epidemiologist says
An Ottawa epidemiologist says expanding eligibility of COVID-19 boosters to allow adults to get a fourth dose if they wish could help stem a possible fall wave.
Saskatoon
-
In pictures: Saskatoon’s 10 most expensive house listings
The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has increased but the number of places to buy remains 20 per cent lower than last year, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
-
Saskatoon Fire Department recovers person from river
Saskatoon Fire Department recovered a person from the river Saturday evening, according to a news release.
-
'Be prepared for delays at any point': Canada not flying alone in worldwide travel chaos
As Canadian airports deal with their own set of problems amid the busy summer travel season, by no means are they alone.