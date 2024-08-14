MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Paris Olympics singe CAE profits as demand for pilot training drops

    CAE President and CEO Marc Parent speaks during an investment announcement at CAE in Montreal, Wednesday, August 8, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press) CAE President and CEO Marc Parent speaks during an investment announcement at CAE in Montreal, Wednesday, August 8, 2018. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
    Share

    CAE Inc.'s chief executive says demand for pilot training dropped in its latest quarter, due in part to lower travel volumes to Europe because of the Paris Olympics.

    CEO Marc Parent told analysts on a conference call Wednesday that the Olympic Games as well as the Euro Cup "altered normal travel behavior."

    Carriers including Air Canada, Delta Air Lines and Air France all reported that the summer games hurt their seasonal sales, as travellers opted to steer clear of France, where parts of central Paris were closed off for the duration of the event.

    CAE, which makes flight simulators and trains commercial pilots, says an even bigger factor in its 26 per cent year-over-year profit drop in the quarter ended June 30 was a general decrease in short-term demand.

    Parent says that delays at plane manufacturers such as Boeing Co. have pushed back fleet expansion and pilot training at some airlines, while others have at last filled the hiring gap caused by the travel rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic.

    For this fiscal year, CAE's civil segment is forecasting operating income growth of about 10 per cent, slightly lower than previous expectations.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 14, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News