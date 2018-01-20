Parc Jean-Drapeau's Fete des Neiges set to heat up its 35th year
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 20, 2018 4:42PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 20, 2018 4:52PM EST
Temperatures were low, but spirits were high when Montreal's annual winter festivities kicked off at Parc Jean-Drapeau for a 35th consecutive year.
The celebration of all things hibernal is an opportunity for city dwellers, young and old, to reconnect with the pleasures of the cold season.
It will run for eight days, every weekend from January 20th to February 11th.
The even'ts spokesperson, Véronique Caissie, emphasized that the launch took place under ideal circumstances after the holiday season that was certainly cold, but snowy.
Among the novelties of this year, Caissie explained, is a workshop on ice block carving and an axe-throwing activity.
The traditional slides and ziplines are back, although the latter remained closed on the first day because of gusting winds.
Other activities include Capitaine Criniere and his massive ice-built pirate ship, an introduction to dogsledding, giant foosball and a labyrinth.
Festival organizers estimate that 100,000 visitors are expected to roll through.
Fete des Neiges activities start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Full schedule information is available on their website.
Latest Montreal News
- Kingsbury's streak of 13 straight moguls wins ends; finishes second to Horishima
- Remembering Red Fisher, hockey's most iconic writer
- RCMP executes search in Brossard as part of FBI fraud investigation
- Parc Jean-Drapeau's Fete des Neiges set to heat up its 35th year
- Landry looks at PQ MNA retirements with "sadness and hope"