

The Canadian Press





Temperatures were low, but spirits were high when Montreal's annual winter festivities kicked off at Parc Jean-Drapeau for a 35th consecutive year.

The celebration of all things hibernal is an opportunity for city dwellers, young and old, to reconnect with the pleasures of the cold season.

It will run for eight days, every weekend from January 20th to February 11th.

The even'ts spokesperson, Véronique Caissie, emphasized that the launch took place under ideal circumstances after the holiday season that was certainly cold, but snowy.

Among the novelties of this year, Caissie explained, is a workshop on ice block carving and an axe-throwing activity.

The traditional slides and ziplines are back, although the latter remained closed on the first day because of gusting winds.

Other activities include Capitaine Criniere and his massive ice-built pirate ship, an introduction to dogsledding, giant foosball and a labyrinth.

Festival organizers estimate that 100,000 visitors are expected to roll through.

Fete des Neiges activities start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Full schedule information is available on their website.