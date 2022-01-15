MONTREAL -- The health and social services federation (FSSS-CSN), which represents 3,500 paramedics in Quebec, is asking for the intervention of an arbitrator as they negotiate their collective agreement, which expired on April 1, 2020.

The FSSS-CSN says it has reached an "impasse" in its talks with the government and applied to the Ministry of Labour to have an arbitrator appointed to try to bring the parties together.

In addition, the union has strike mandates "to be used at the appropriate time," according to a news release issued Saturday morning.

FSSS-CSN pre-hospital representative Jean Gagnon said in a statement that "government officials are closing the door" to the union's proposals "on almost every issue."

He said paramedics are lagging far behind public safety and health-care workers.

"We have all the arguments to justify a significant wage adjustment in our sector," he said.

In order to close this gap, the FSSS-CSN is calling for a reclassification of the paramedic position, including a higher hourly rate, which would at the same time allow for better recruitment and improve retention of the workforce.

Other demands from paramedics include reducing staff overload, eliminating shift work and improving occupational health and safety conditions.

As part of their pressure tactics to bend the government, CSN-affiliated paramedics are offering all ambulance transports free of charge. This means that regardless of the reason for their intervention or the condition of the patient, the bill is entirely passed on to the government.