MONTREAL -- Despite public health restrictions being in place for the second year in a row, Montrealers found a way to celebrate their moms on Sunday.

At the Atwater Market, business was brisk as masked people got some last-minute gift-buying in. Flower sales were booming, even more so than usual, according to vendor Alfonso Taveras.

“People are coming here more because they have nothing to do,” he said.

While Quebec's vaccine campaign has hit its stride and more than 40 per cent of the population has gotten at least their first dose, infectious disease specialist Sumon Chakrabarti warned it's too early for the province to let its guard down.

“We all want to hug our moms, we all want to see our moms and I completely understand that,” he said. “But doing it safe is still an important thing to do.”

While some Montrealers saw their moms by going outdoors and distancing, others turned to technology to help connect. Westmount resident Goldie Scharf used Zoom to bring together her 97-year-old mother, Los Angeles-residing daughter and a granddaughter in England.

“I can see what she looks like and what she's done,” said Scharf. “It's wonderful and it keeps me sane and I'm not lonely.”