MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Outage affecting Desjardins Bank services

    A Caisse Desjardins branch is seen, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Caisse Desjardins branch is seen, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Desjardins Bank said it is facing technical problems "with all our services" on Thursday, according to a notice on its website.

    It said it is trying to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

     
    The outage, linked to a network equipment problem, is causing instability and affecting services such as AccèsD intermittently, spokeswoman Chantal Corbeil told Noovo Info.
     
    Desjardins was unable to estimate when the outage would be resolved. 
     
    This is a developing story that will be updated.

