Ottawa allows deployment of Rangers to help with evacuations due to Quebec forest fires

The federal government has authorized the deployment of Rangers from the Canadian Armed Forces to help with forest fire evacuations in Northern Quebec.

Federal Minister for Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair made the announcement on Friday morning.

He said was responding to a request for federal assistance.

On Friday morning, Quebec's forest fire protection agency (SOPFEU) counted 93 active fires in the northern zone, five more than 24 hours earlier.

Of these, 12 were still not under control.

In the intensive zone, 41 fires remained, but they were all under control.

In a news release issued on Thursday morning, the regional government of Eeyou Istchee Baie-James said that several Cree communities were in pre-evacuation mode, mainly because of the smoke from the fires.

This is also the case for the town of Radisson.

The government has encouraged residents to be on the lookout for any new directives.

In the region, parts of the Billy Diamond and Route du Nord roads are closed to allow the authorities to fight the fires.

The Trans Taïga road is completely inaccessible.

A shelter has been opened in Matagami to help residents.

On Tuesday, the Cree community of Nemaska, in Eeyou Istchee, put in place a precautionary evacuation plan for the most vulnerable members of the village, which has some 800 residents.

On Thursday morning, Quebec's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MRNF) announced an expansion of the northern territory affected by the ban on forest access on Crown land and the closure of forest roads.