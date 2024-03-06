MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Organisation calls on elected representatives to denounce an 'escalation' of anti-Semitism in Quebec

    A police vehicle sits outside the Yeshiva Gedolah, a Jewish school that was hit by gunshots for the second time in three days in Montreal, Monday, Nov., 13, 2023. (Christinne Musch, The Canadian Press) A police vehicle sits outside the Yeshiva Gedolah, a Jewish school that was hit by gunshots for the second time in three days in Montreal, Monday, Nov., 13, 2023. (Christinne Musch, The Canadian Press)
    Share

    An organization representing the Jewish community is denouncing an "escalation" of anti-Semitism in Quebec in the wake of several violent events.

    On Wednesday, the Consultative Centre for Jewish-Israeli Relations called on parliamentarians and elected municipal officials to send a strong message condemning the rise in attacks on Quebec Jews since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7.

    In an interview with The Canadian Press, advisory centre spokesperson Eta Yudin criticized Monday's blockade of a Jewish community centre in Montreal by demonstrators.

    She said that a crowd surrounded the building, shouting and chanting hateful slogans. Images of the demonstration circulated on social media.

    The Montreal police (SPVM) was able to organize an evacuation corridor after a 3-hour blockade.

    Similarly, on Tuesday evening, demonstrators challenged Jews near a synagogue, and the police intervened.

    No fewer than 148 hate incidents targeting Jews have been reported to the Advisory Centre for Jewish-Israeli Relations since Oct. 7.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 6, 2024. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    King Charles held an audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote to social media. Buckingham Palace's communications department would not provide details of the meeting, beyond confirming it took place prior to the afternoon.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News