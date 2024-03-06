Organisation calls on elected representatives to denounce an 'escalation' of anti-Semitism in Quebec

An organization representing the Jewish community is denouncing an "escalation" of anti-Semitism in Quebec in the wake of several violent events.

On Wednesday, the Consultative Centre for Jewish-Israeli Relations called on parliamentarians and elected municipal officials to send a strong message condemning the rise in attacks on Quebec Jews since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 7.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, advisory centre spokesperson Eta Yudin criticized Monday's blockade of a Jewish community centre in Montreal by demonstrators.

She said that a crowd surrounded the building, shouting and chanting hateful slogans. Images of the demonstration circulated on social media.

The Montreal police (SPVM) was able to organize an evacuation corridor after a 3-hour blockade.

Similarly, on Tuesday evening, demonstrators challenged Jews near a synagogue, and the police intervened.

No fewer than 148 hate incidents targeting Jews have been reported to the Advisory Centre for Jewish-Israeli Relations since Oct. 7.