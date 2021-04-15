QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault fired back at opposition parties Thursday, saying they “don’t respect public health” following criticisms on air purification in schools.

During a Thursday morning press conference, Legault was asked if parents and teachers should trust the judgment of Education Minister Francois Roberge, after opposition leader Dominique Anglade recently called for his resignation over air quality testing in schools.

“Absolutely,” responded the premier. “There seems to be an obsession with installing air purifiers in every class... Public health has been clear from the start; air purifiers are not necessary. Opening a window will do the job... But the opposition, they don't respect public health. They don't believe what public health is saying."

In its January recommendations, the Ministry of Education did not mandate the installation of air purifiers in the province's schools.

Instead, it recommended that classroom windows be opened regularly to ventilate the space.

Then, in April, Radio-Canada reported that the education ministry had not received an explicit signoff from public health on how it would test the air quality in schools in order to make COVID-19 related recommendations.

"I think the minister has really just signed his letter of resignation and has to step down, full stop," said Anglade at the time.

According to the province, however, there was a degree of collaboration between the ministries.

Shortly after, Quebec Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda said "with regard to the issue of air quality in schools, we have also collaborated with the (education ministry) according to our expertise on an ongoing basis."

CTV News has reached out to the Quebec Liberal Party and has not yet received a response.

SHIFTING GUIDELINES: SITUATION IN QUEBEC IS ‘MORE COMPLEX’

The premier also faced questions on rapidly shifting pandemic measures, including the recent shift towards mandatory outdoor masks when social distancing is impossible.

“If you’re not sure, wear a mask,” said Legault.

Rapidly changing health measures have frustrated some in recent days, but Legault asked Quebecers to remain patient.

Quebec has opted for a more regional approach than its neighbouring province Ontario, which recently ordered a province-wide shutdown, dubbed by lawmakers an “emergency break,” as cases reach new highs.

In Quebec, “it’s more complex,” said the premier.

“Here, we have a curfew, there, a school is closed, here, we have shops,” he said. “I think that’s more appropriate.”