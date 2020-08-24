MONTREAL -- Ensemble Montreal Saint-Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa is throwing his party’s weight behind the boaters in Lachine and is putting forward a motion at Monday's municipal council meeting to ask the City of Montreal to reconsider a decision to shutter the Lachine Marina to create a waterfront park.

DeSousa, armed with a petition signed by more than 10,000 people, wants the plan put on hold so public consultations can be carried out.

"For almost 100 years, the Lachine Marina has been an urban, tourist and sports center of attraction for Montreal. The marina is also the playground and the gathering place for more than 450 families who, year after year, forge links and contribute to the commercial vitality of Lachine," reads a news release from the official opposition party.

The opposition party says there will be around 400 boaters without a place to park their crafts should the plan go ahead.

Lachine borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic said damage caused by the 2017 floods would cost millions of dollars to repair and she wasn't comfortable using taxpayer money for private boat owners.

She did the math: “16.5 million dollars... which is about 20,000 per boat,” she said.

Vodanovic said the marina loses money and the city knows it.

The city's plan is to spend $25 million to transform the marina into a waterfront park that will allow swimming, fishing, canoeing and kayaking.

It will also include a new preserved wetland for local wildlife.

Ensemble Montreal called the decision "cavalier" and that it lacked transparency.

"The surprise announcement, in the middle of the summer, in the midst of a pandemic, was made without regard for boaters, leaving them very little time to react," reads the release.

The l'Association des plaisanciers du Port de Lachine petition on change.org reads that the marina has been part of the Lac St-Louis as a tourist attraction for nearly a century.

The July 8 announcement, they say, came as a shock.

“It's deplorable to see the (Mayor Valerie) Plante administration pitting Montrealers against each other," said association president Josee Cote. "I am a Montrealer, I live in Lachine, I sold my car to have a boat, and I think that in 2020, when we talk about expropriating 450 families from their vacation spot, the least thing is to do a public consultation."

DeSousa said the decision is part of an ongoing trend with the Plante administration in ignoring dissenting cititzens' voices.

“It seems obvious to me that in the case of the Lachine Marina, we are still in the presence of a case where Projet Montréal is turning a deaf ear to citizens," he said.

"We have decried this anti-democratic way of doing things several times over the past three years."

He cited the Camillien-Houde redesign, parking policy in Outremont and COVID-19 safe zones deployed throughout the summer as examples.

"Lachine boaters should not be treated like second-class citizens," said DeSousa.