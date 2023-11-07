MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Opposition at Montreal City Hall calls for Dominique Ollivier to resign over past spending

    Montreal mayor Valerie Plante arrives at a news conference flanked by Dominique Ollivier, left, the two in the municipal administration in Montreal on Monday, November 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Montreal mayor Valerie Plante arrives at a news conference flanked by Dominique Ollivier, left, the two in the municipal administration in Montreal on Monday, November 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    The opposition at Montreal City Hall is calling for the immediate resignation of Executive Committee President Dominique Ollivier following an investigation by the Journal de Montreal showing extravagant spending when she was the president of the city's public consultation office.

    Trips around the word, lavish restaurant expenses — including a $350 oyster dinner in Paris — and luxury office furniture were all paid for with taxpayer money, the newspaper reported in an extensive investigation into expense accounts for the Public Consultation Office at the City of Montreal by its former head, Olliver.

    Ollivier now holds the number two position at City Hall. She stands by her expenses and said the funds were approved by the city.

    "In my work contract, that was a $4,000 a year representation expense, which was voted by unanimity of the municipal council," she said in a CJAD 800 radio interview with Elias Makos. "At that time, in 2014, it was [deemed] possible and justifiable that you could have expenses up to $4,000 a year."

    She said in today’s context, she would not have spent so lavishly.

    Opposition leader Aref Saleem said she Ollivier discredited herself and needs to be removed from her current role.

    "I'm saying [it is not] ethically or morally responsible to give her this position anymore," he said.

    Mayor Valerie Plante said she stands by Ollivier, and said she has requested an audit by the city's auditor.

    This story will be updated.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up

    Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.

    Teen charged in death of three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore

    A 19-year-old Quebec man has been charged in the death of a three-year-old child on Montreal's North Shore. Court records show that the accused has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and obstructing justice.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News