Open fires banned in parts of eastern Quebec

    A 'prolonged heat wave' expected this week in Quebec has prompted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to ban open fires in or near forests in certain parts of the Côte-Nord and Gaspésie regions.

    On the Côte-Nord, the ban, which came into force at 8 a.m. Monday morning covers the areas of La Haute-Côte-Nord, Manicouagan, Sept-Rivières, Caniapiscau, Minganie, Anticosti Island and Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent.

    In Gaspésie, it applies to Rocher-Percé, Côte-de-Gaspé, Haute-Gaspésie and Bonaventure.

    In those areas, it's currently forbidden to light an open fire - defined as "any fire burning freely or that could spread freely" - in or near a forest, with fines for rule breakers ranging from $500 to $50,000.

    Campfires, fireworks and the use of instruments capable of producing flames are all prohibited. Fires lit in special facilities equipped with spark arresters are still permitted.

    According to Environment Canada, a warm, humid air mass is currently affecting Quebec. The mercury will be high early in the week, and despite a lull on Wednesday thanks to showers, the heat will return on Thursday and could persist until Friday.

    - This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 29, 2024.

