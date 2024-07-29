'Extended heat wave' as temperatures rise in Montreal

A special weather statement has been issued for Montreal due to a "hot and humid air mass" that is "currently affecting the province of Quebec."

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning of an "extended heat wave," with humidex values of 35 to 39 expected Monday afternoon through to Tuesday.

There won't be much reprieve during the nights, with lows of 18 degrees Celsius or higher.

The weather agency is predicting some rain on Wednesday, but the heat is expected to return on Thursday, with humidex values near 40.

"Heat and humidity may also persist through Saturday," ECCC notes. "The feeling of discomfort will be particularly acute in urban areas, where temperatures could reach a few degrees higher."

The Quebec Health Ministry is reminding people to protect themselves against the heat.

Drink six to eight glasses of water per day before feeling thirsty;

Avoid alcoholic beverages or caffeine;

Spend at least two hours a day in an air-conditioned or cool place, if possible;

Take a cool shower or bath per day or cool your skin with a wet towel;

Limit physical activity;

Wear light clothes.

In addition, people are being reminded to never leave a child or a baby alone in a vehicle or poorly ventilated room, even for a few minutes.

"Check on and be ready to help your loved ones, especially those who are functionally dependent, disabled, mentally ill or living alone," ECCC states. "Remember that heat can also affect the health of pets."

Anyone with health questions can call Info-Santé at 811.

In case of emergency, call 911.