Online booking system set up for test centres at Jewish General and MUHC hospitals
Jewish General Hospital file photo. SOURCE JGH
MONTREAL -- The Jewish General Hospital and the McGill University Health Centre have implemented a new online appointment booking system for their test centres.
Anyone who would like to get a blood test or any other type of specimen collection at the centres is being asked to use the system as of Aug. 31, at which point walk-ins will no longer be accepted.
The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, which oversees the JGH, said in a statement on Monday there is no guarantee of getting a same-day appointment and is asking anyone who has trouble booking online to call 514-934-8228 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- the same number can be used for appointments at any of the MUHC's hospitals.
“Given the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that this convenient system will safeguard the well-being of patients, staff and visitors by ensuring social distancing protocols are respected,” The CIUSSS said in a statement on Monday.
The CIUSSS has specified this change does not impact its walk-in COVID-19 testing clinics.