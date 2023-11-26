One year after a devastating fire, Roxboro Legion seeks funds to rebuild kitchen

The community has rallied to rebuild the Roxboro Legion since it was ravaged by fire in October, but a crucial part of the building has yet to be replaced.

"We need a kitchen," Roxboro Legion branch manager Jennifer Floud told CTV News.

"That's how we make out money to help the veterans -- by doing chili cook-offs, pasta dinners, fish and chips, corn beef and cabbage. All the meals we host."

A community craft fair was held this week, with some proceeds going toward making that kitchen a reality.

Vendors like Jennifer Shepherd of women's apparel company Sweet Legs have good reason to support the legion: "My husband and I were married in the Roxboro Legion 32 years ago and my daughter's baby shower was at the legion just before the fire."

Every purchase at the Marcel-Morin Community Centre event helps the legion -- and comes with a backstory.

"We put in a lot of time and work and love into any product here," said Denisha Bruce, who makes Bruden backpacks and accessories.

"We love supporting the legion and also, why not do Christmas shopping and support local?" said Angela Ilopoulos of Tocara Jewelry.

Local supporting local, right in Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

"We believe in shopping local because we're helping our community, plus our stuff is not being shipped from who knows where before it gets to us," said the sisters behind Oshuny Beauty soaps Barbara and Claudette McKenzie.

The Roxboro Legion partially reopened in August, with members raising thousands of dollars for renovations.