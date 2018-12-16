Featured Video
One suspect in custody for murder of woman in St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu
(File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 10:50AM EST
The Surete du Quebec is investigating the murder of a woman in St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu.
The victim’s body was found on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in a residence.
The body bore marks of violence.
A suspect was arrested in Ste-Adele. The link between the victim and suspect and motive is not yet known.
