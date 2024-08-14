One person killed in house fire in Neuville, Que.

One person lost his life when a house in Neuville, in the Capitale-Nationale region, caught fire on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday in this residence on Route 138.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) then received information that one person, who was probably in the house when the blaze broke out, was missing.

At around 5 a.m. on Wednesday, a body was discovered in the rubble. Identification procedures will have to be carried out to confirm that the victim is indeed the person who went missing on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, the cause of the fire was still unknown. Investigators and an SQ fire scene technician were dispatched to the scene to try to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.