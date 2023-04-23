One of Quebec's most wanted suspects has been arrested, facing 1st-degree murder charge

Quebec provincial police (SQ) said on Sunday that officers arrested a 20-year-old man listed as one of the most wanted suspects in the province.

Alexandre Durant-Artiles was wanted in connection with the March 25 killing of 21-year-old Youcef Khelil in Repentigny.

The SQ said in a news release that Durand-Artiles was arrested with assistance from Montreal police (SPVM) on Saturday night in the Hochelaga neighbourhood.

"The suspect is expected to appear by telephone today and in person tomorrow at the Joliette courthouse to face, among other charges, murder, kidnapping, forcible confinement and uttering threats," the SQ said.

Khelil was seriously injured around 4 a.m. on Bernieres Street in the municipality off the eastern tip of the Island of Montreal. He was transported to hospital where he later died.

Another man, Raymond Felix Bakodok, was arrested on March 27 and is charged with first degree murder in Khelil's death.