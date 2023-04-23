One of Quebec's most wanted suspects has been arrested, facing 1st-degree murder charge

Alexandre Durand-Artiles was wanted in connection with the killing of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny, Que. He was arrested on April 22, 2023 in Montreal. SOURCE: SQ Alexandre Durand-Artiles was wanted in connection with the killing of Youcef Khelil in Repentigny, Que. He was arrested on April 22, 2023 in Montreal. SOURCE: SQ

