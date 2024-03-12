Old Montreal Metro cars being turned into fully local 'discovery space' in Griffintown
A pair of Montreal brothers is giving new life to some of the old MR-63 Metro cars by turning them into a completely local "discovery space" in the heart of Griffintown.
The project, which comprises eight cars, was co-founded by Étienne and Frédéric Morin-Bordeleau, who say they remember taking the Montreal Metro as boys.
"We first thought about this project when the STM was saying that it would change the Metro trains," says Frédéric. "We were thinking, what could we do with those Metro trains that could be an iconic space for Montreal?"
MR-63 Montreal is just one of several projects following a call for proposals in 2016 by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) when it replaced the original fleet with the new AZUR trains.
Of the 313 cars withdrawn from service, the STM says 20 were given away for different projects.
The project is being built at Place William Dow near Ottawa and Peel streets.
"It all started with just a dream, a crazy dream project from two brothers, and it grew into our life and our link to the city," explains Étienne. "To create something valuable for the neighbourhood, for Montreal, for celebrating our culture, for celebrating what we love, what we think is important for the future."
The brothers say when they first started musing abut the project, they wanted to create something that combined their backgrounds in art and food.
"We thought about stacking the trains one over each other to kind of create this kind of iconic building where it would attract attention, it would attract people, and it would create this kind of new space for Griffintown," said Frédéric.
He explains the ground floor will comprise a local café, as well as a bar and restaurants.
The basement, first and second floors are being set aside as "discovery" and event spaces, complete with a digital auditorium.
They say their plan is for it to be a 100 per cent local cultural and gastronomic centre -- one that offers "a cultural renaissance that will unite residents, transients and overseas visitors in a celebration of Montreal culture."
"We really kind of merged everything that is very Montreal," said Frédéric. "We're a UNESCO city of design, so we really wanted to have spectacular architecture outside and inside."
They say another important part of the design was sustainability.
"We're kind of a testbed for many different technologies," explains Frédéric, noting they're working with the Botanical Gardens and the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ). "They [the SAQ] have a lot of excess glass, and they create a powder with this glass, which they put in concrete to lower the carbon footprint of this concrete."
He points out in addition to creating a carbon-neutral building, the brothers want to create awareness about climate change.
"It's not just about like, 'Oh, look at this perfect building' in terms of carbon neutrality, but also mobilizing and sensitizing people...about the importance of sustainability," said Frédéric.
A rendering of the MR-63 Montreal design. (MR-63 Montreal)
Another challenge they've set themselves? Changing the offerings each season.
"Every three months, there is going to be a new vendor. A new cafe, a new micro-torrefactor that will come in, and it will change every time," said Frédéric. "Like in museums, every season there's a new theme, but for us, it's the whole programming that's going to change, including the offering of the cafe and the bar."
It's a big commitment, the Morin-Bordeleaus admit, but it's one they say they're ready for.
"It's kind of what makes the space even more unique than a building made with Metro cars," said Frédéric. "Our mission is to showcase as many people that work in creative industries. So, to only have one vendor would kind of go off this purpose."
The non-profit project is in collaboration with all levels of government, as well as Tourisme Montreal and other organizations.
"You have to put so much passion. We have ups and downs in the construction for the last 10 years," said Etienne. "It's really just because we're passionate about it. We think it's important and we have fun at the end. We think it's important and we have to put the project out there. We have to finish it."
Construction has already begun on the site, which is projected to be worth $28.8 million.
MR-63 Montreal is set to open its doors in the fall of 2025.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
Kate's 'photogate' scandal shows that relations between royals and the press rarely run smoothly
The scandal over Kate, Princess of Wales’ family snapshot — dubbed “photogate” — is a new chapter in the thorny relationship between the media and the Royal Family.
Toronto area-cop demoted after crashing car on way home from bar, reporting it stolen to another police service
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Experts say the public is right to feel uneasy about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Why does India's new citizenship law exclude Muslims?
India has implemented a controversial citizenship law that has been widely criticized for excluding Muslims, a minority community whose concerns have heightened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Second person dies after 'suspicious in nature' Mississauga house fire
Two people have now died and two others are injured following a house fire in Mississauga early Tuesday morning.
-
Toronto area-cop demoted after crashing car on way home from bar, reporting it stolen to another police service
A Durham police officer has been handed a year-long demotion after he admitted to crashing his car on the way home from a Port Hope bar before reporting it as stolen in an attempt to 'evade criminal and civil liability.'
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford's approval remains stagnant over last 3 months, poll suggests
Support for Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears to have remained steady over the last three months, however his approval ratings remain significantly lower than when he was re-elected in 2022.
Atlantic
-
SaltWire faces insolvency after lender files claim
A private equity fund is initiating insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars after several years of mismanagement.
-
Driver ticketed after pedestrian struck in Dartmouth crosswalk: police
Police say a motorist has been ticketed after a pedestrian was struck in a marked crosswalk in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night.
-
Experts say the public is right to feel uneasy about a visibly manipulated Royal Family portrait
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
N.L.
-
Two-day storm threatens to drop 85 centimetres of snow on Newfoundland
Forecasters with Environment Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador say anywhere from 55 to 85 centimetres of snow will land in the St. John’s area by Saturday morning, when the snow will finally move off shore.
-
'It's disturbing': Growing number of bodies left sitting in cold storage at N.L.'s largest hospital
Tucked away near a receiving bay and mere feet from a green garbage dumpster, a group of industrial freezers are holding a growing amount of human bodies outside Newfoundland and Labrador’s biggest hospital.
-
Newfoundland police lay 63 more charges against former teacher
A former Newfoundland teacher and volleyball coach is now facing more than 150 charges related to what police call sexual violence.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa brings in collection agency to gather decades-old tickets, tanking residents' credit scores
Thousands of people in Ottawa have seen their credit score dip or outright plummet because of old tickets and fines. Some go back as far as 2003.
-
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark health unit concerned over rise in syphilis cases
Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit (LGLDHU) is asking residents to consider getting tested for syphilis, as the public health unit monitors a 'rise' in cases.
-
Ottawa unlicenced stunt driver charged after clocking 168 km/h on Hwy. 416
Police have charged a 23-year-woman with stunt driving after clocking nearly 70 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 416 on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. woman warns others after losing more than $17,000 to 'bank investigator' scam
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
-
Sudbury’s first private nurse practitioner clinic opens
The first private nurse practitioner clinic has opened in Greater Sudbury, bridging a gap for patients without a primary care provider and who are willing to pay for health-care services.
-
Second Ontario municipality reports cybersecurity incident within three weeks
The Town of Huntsville says its municipal office will remain closed for a second day today and some council meetings are being rescheduled as specialists investigate a cybersecurity incident.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Residents grateful firefighters prevented east-end garage blaze from spreading
Crews were called to the scene just after midnight on Tuesday for the blaze in a detached garage, including a pickup truck.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Unprovoked attack caught on video in Sarnia
Sarnia police say they're looking for a suspect wanted for what they call a random attack. Police say the unprovoked assault happened on Talford Street near Queen Street on Saturday afternoon.
-
London police launch new program to cut down on car thefts
Police in London are launching a new program they say will cut down on car thefts. The provincial ministry of the solicitor general has provided a $900,000 grant to fund project safe auto.
Kitchener
-
Suspected rooming house sparks complaints in Cambridge neighbourhood
Residents in Cambridge are calling on the city to clear up an overcrowded home alleged to be operating as a rooming house.
-
Three Waterloo Region homes ransacked while residents away on vacation
Waterloo regional police are looking into three recent break and enters that all happened while the residents were away on vacation.
-
Six Nations police conducting flyover today
A helicopter will be flying over Six Nations of the Grand River looking for stolen vehicles Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Attempted murder and arson charges laid after Chatham fire
Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, a tenant was removed from the building by first responders after being found unconscious with visibly injuries related to the fire.
-
Windsor police looking to identify four suspects
According to police, all of the people seen in the above photo have been caught on camera stealing from various locations in Windsor.
-
Charges laid after threats uttered in Chatham
A Chatham man is under arrest after police said he breached the terms of conditions he was under. Just after 9 p.m. on Monday, police responded to a home on St. Clair Street for a threats investigation.
Barrie
-
Truck crash into guard rail on Highway 400
An early-morning truck crash closed Highway 400 during rush hour Tuesday.
-
Huntsville grapples with cyber attack; municipal office closure extends to 2nd day
The Town of Huntsville's municipal office will be closed for a second day after a cybersecurity issue unfolded over the weekend.
-
Police searching for missing senior with Alzheimer's
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing senior citizen with Alzheimer's and Diabetes.
Vancouver
-
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
-
B.C. farm that can grow softball-sized peaches will rely on vegetables this year
B.C. Fruit Growers' Association's president says he expects harvests for peaches, apricots, nectarines and plums to be down at least 90 per cent.
-
More changes coming to reduce overpass crashes in B.C.
The B.C. government is making another move when it comes to vehicles striking overpasses and other infrastructure in the province.
Vancouver Island
-
'Organized crime group' may be using GPS trackers to target Asian business owners for break-ins: RCMP
Mounties on Vancouver Island are warning about a rise in break-ins that appear to be targeting Asian business owners' homes.
-
More changes coming to reduce overpass crashes in B.C.
The B.C. government is making another move when it comes to vehicles striking overpasses and other infrastructure in the province.
-
Coral reef that 'shouldn't exist' thrives off B.C.'s coast in Pacific Ocean, biologist says
It started with a tip from the local First Nation of a 'bump on the sea floor' where the fish liked to be and led to the discovery of Canada's only known live coral reef.
Winnipeg
-
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
-
Former Manitoba cabinet minister alleges she was sexually assaulted by MLA
A former PC cabinet minister said she was sexually assaulted by a former MLA, and demoted after the alleged incident.
-
'Sometimes a tire will blow out': pothole claims on the rise in Manitoba
As an unseasonably warm winter comes to an end in Winnipeg, a familiar sight is present again on Winnipeg roads.
Calgary
-
Calgary councillors calling for plebiscite on new zoning rules
Six city councillors will put forward a notice of motion on Tuesday calling for Calgary to hold a plebiscite around potential zoning changes.
-
Higher cost estimates could spur change for Calgary's Green Line LRT project
According to an update on Tuesday about Calgary's Green Line project, there are a number of design possibilities on the table because of higher costs faced by the monumental infrastructure project.
-
Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Edmonton
-
'Encampment cave' found in Edmonton's river valley: EPS
Edmonton police have released video of a cave found by Alberta Sheriffs in the river valley that was being used for shelter.
-
Canada concerned as final rule for 'Product of USA' meat labels announced
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cloudier, but the melt continues
Warm air continues to dominate the weather picture throughout the week.
Regina
-
'An amazing feeling': Sask. community comes together in hockey night fundraiser for boy battling cancer
The family of Brantley Lamb is praising their hometown of Wynyard, Sask. after community members came together to raise tens of thousands of dollars to support the young hockey fan's battle against cancer.
-
Sask. legislature members spar over impasse with teachers
Debate over a labour dispute between Saskatchewan teachers and the province heated up in the legislature Monday, with the Opposition demanding the government get a deal done.
-
Sask. says recent snowfall could be enough to improve very low spring runoff conditions
The recent snowstorm that hit much of central and southern Saskatchewan may have dumped enough snow to improve very low spring runoff conditions, according to the province.
Saskatoon
-
A new threat emerges on Saskatoon roads as the snow melts: potholes
Pothole season has quickly arrived and it looks like there may be some grey area when it comes to who’s footing the bill for damage caused by road issues.
-
Man charged with second degree murder after death in Melfort, Sask.
A 35-year-old man Melfort man is facing a charge of second degree murder following a fatal altercation at a business in the community.
-
Culinary students' cooking competition puts skills to the test
Students from Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s culinary program got their knives out in a regional cooking competition in Saskatoon.