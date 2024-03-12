Old Montreal Metro cars being turned into fully local 'discovery space' in Griffintown

A pair of Montreal brothers is giving new life to some of the old MR-63 Metro cars by turning them into a completely local "discovery space" in the heart of Griffintown.

The project, which comprises eight cars, was co-founded by Étienne and Frédéric Morin-Bordeleau, who say they remember taking the Montreal Metro as boys.

"We first thought about this project when the STM was saying that it would change the Metro trains," says Frédéric. "We were thinking, what could we do with those Metro trains that could be an iconic space for Montreal?"

MR-63 Montreal is just one of several projects following a call for proposals in 2016 by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) when it replaced the original fleet with the new AZUR trains.

Of the 313 cars withdrawn from service, the STM says 20 were given away for different projects.

The project is being built at Place William Dow near Ottawa and Peel streets.

"It all started with just a dream, a crazy dream project from two brothers, and it grew into our life and our link to the city," explains Étienne. "To create something valuable for the neighbourhood, for Montreal, for celebrating our culture, for celebrating what we love, what we think is important for the future."

The brothers say when they first started musing abut the project, they wanted to create something that combined their backgrounds in art and food.

"We thought about stacking the trains one over each other to kind of create this kind of iconic building where it would attract attention, it would attract people, and it would create this kind of new space for Griffintown," said Frédéric.

He explains the ground floor will comprise a local café, as well as a bar and restaurants.

The basement, first and second floors are being set aside as "discovery" and event spaces, complete with a digital auditorium.

They say their plan is for it to be a 100 per cent local cultural and gastronomic centre -- one that offers "a cultural renaissance that will unite residents, transients and overseas visitors in a celebration of Montreal culture."

"We really kind of merged everything that is very Montreal," said Frédéric. "We're a UNESCO city of design, so we really wanted to have spectacular architecture outside and inside."

They say another important part of the design was sustainability.

"We're kind of a testbed for many different technologies," explains Frédéric, noting they're working with the Botanical Gardens and the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ). "They [the SAQ] have a lot of excess glass, and they create a powder with this glass, which they put in concrete to lower the carbon footprint of this concrete."

He points out in addition to creating a carbon-neutral building, the brothers want to create awareness about climate change.

"It's not just about like, 'Oh, look at this perfect building' in terms of carbon neutrality, but also mobilizing and sensitizing people...about the importance of sustainability," said Frédéric.

A rendering of the MR-63 Montreal design. (MR-63 Montreal)

Another challenge they've set themselves? Changing the offerings each season.

"Every three months, there is going to be a new vendor. A new cafe, a new micro-torrefactor that will come in, and it will change every time," said Frédéric. "Like in museums, every season there's a new theme, but for us, it's the whole programming that's going to change, including the offering of the cafe and the bar."

It's a big commitment, the Morin-Bordeleaus admit, but it's one they say they're ready for.

"It's kind of what makes the space even more unique than a building made with Metro cars," said Frédéric. "Our mission is to showcase as many people that work in creative industries. So, to only have one vendor would kind of go off this purpose."

The non-profit project is in collaboration with all levels of government, as well as Tourisme Montreal and other organizations.

"You have to put so much passion. We have ups and downs in the construction for the last 10 years," said Etienne. "It's really just because we're passionate about it. We think it's important and we have fun at the end. We think it's important and we have to put the project out there. We have to finish it."

Construction has already begun on the site, which is projected to be worth $28.8 million.

MR-63 Montreal is set to open its doors in the fall of 2025.