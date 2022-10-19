Oath to the king: Trudeau says Quebec can pass a law if it wants to

QUEBEC CITY -

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says elected members of the National Assembly in Quebec City are free, if they wish, to pass a bill to remove the obligation to swear in King Charles III.

"It must be understood that these oaths are governed by the Assembly and Parliament themselves. The National Assembly has the right to decide how they want to organize their swearing-in process," he said Wednesday before heading to a meeting of his caucus.

"It takes a bill, but for that, it takes MNAs who sit and vote on bills, but I will let those who were elected to the National Assembly make (their) decisions," the prime minister added.

Asked whether he believes Quebec has the power to change the 1867 constitutional law by passing a bill to abolish the oath to the British monarchy, Trudeau did not give a clear answer.

He did indicate that his team 'has no intention' of making any changes to the oaths that must be taken by members of the House of Commons.

"I'll keep my thoughts to myself," said Gérard Deltell, after recalling that he has been elected to the National Assembly in the past.

The Conservatives' Quebec lieutenant, Pierre Paul-Hus, said his party was not keen on the idea of changing the oaths of office at the federal level.



"For the Conservative Party, we are not in a mode of wanting to shake things up. For now, we are satisfied with the status quo," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 19, 2022.