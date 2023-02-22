Nurse resignations pile up in Nunavik due to 'unbearable' conditions

The situation continues deteriorating in Nunavik's health care system, with resignations piling up. The nurses' union is once again sounding the alarm for help for exhausted and under-resourced staff.

Nine nurses have quit their jobs in the last two weeks alone, and others are reportedly considering following suit.

In addition, 45 per cent of part-time nurses have reportedly refused availability for April, May and June due to the current "unbearable" work environment.

As a result, there are only 11 nurses left in an expanded role -- that is, nurses who can perform certain medical procedures without a physician present -- to serve seven villages.

The communities of Akulivik, Umiujaq and Ivujivik do not have any nurses permanently on site, while the community of Puvirnituq only has one.

The other villages that share the available personnel are Salluit, Inukjuak and Kuujjuarapik.

The Perspective Nunavik labour recruitment platform currently has 96 positions available in the health and social services field.

Staff say they are concerned about the safety of the Inuit population.

In a petition addressed to the director general of the Inuulitsivik Health Centre (IHC), Sarah Beaulne, as well as to Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé, the Northern Union of Hudson Bay Nurses denounced the unbearable conditions and the toxic work climate that prevail in Nunavik's health network.

As of Tuesday evening, the petition had 210 signatories, including several people who identify themselves as nurses or health-care workers who stand in solidarity with staff.

According to the petition, the union denounced "for a second time, the numerous irregularities that endanger the integrity of nursing practice" by Inuulitsivik Health Center management.

Last month, nurses coordinated a sit-in in the clinics along the Hudson Bay coast. In response, the health center turned to the labour administrative tribunal to end the illegal strike and force them back to work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 22, 2023.