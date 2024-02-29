MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Nova Scotia man arrested in connection with fatal collision in Saint-Zotique, Que.

    Three children and two adults were critically injured in a crash involving a heavy truck near Saint-Zotique, Que. on July 2, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria) Three children and two adults were critically injured in a crash involving a heavy truck near Saint-Zotique, Que. on July 2, 2023. (CTV News/Cosmo Santamaria)
    Share

    The Major Crime Investigation Division of the Sûreté du Québec in Vaudreuil-Dorion arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in July near Saint-Zotique, in the Montérégie region.

    James Douglas Cameron, a 59-year-old Nova Scotian, was arrested by police for dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing injury, according to an SQ press release.

    He appeared the same day at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse by videoconference.

    The charges relate to a collision that occurred on July 2, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m.

    According to the police report, a heavy goods vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 20 near the municipality of Saint-Zotique was unable to stop in time when traffic slowed down. It then collided with another vehicle carrying five people.

    Two of the five occupants, children, died in the collision and the other three suffered serious injuries.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 29, 2023.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News