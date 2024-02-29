Nova Scotia man arrested in connection with fatal collision in Saint-Zotique, Que.
The Major Crime Investigation Division of the Sûreté du Québec in Vaudreuil-Dorion arrested a man on Thursday in connection with a fatal collision that occurred in July near Saint-Zotique, in the Montérégie region.
James Douglas Cameron, a 59-year-old Nova Scotian, was arrested by police for dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing injury, according to an SQ press release.
He appeared the same day at the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse by videoconference.
The charges relate to a collision that occurred on July 2, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m.
According to the police report, a heavy goods vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 20 near the municipality of Saint-Zotique was unable to stop in time when traffic slowed down. It then collided with another vehicle carrying five people.
Two of the five occupants, children, died in the collision and the other three suffered serious injuries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 29, 2023.
