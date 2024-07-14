MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Northern Quebec town preparing for possible evacuation as Labrador fire rages

    A northern Quebec town is facing a possible evacuation order as a forest fire rages nearby on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador.
    A northern Quebec town is facing a possible evacuation order as a forest fire rages nearby on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador.

    The municipality of Fermont, Que., has issued a pre-alert warning to residents to stay vigilant and prepare for a possible evacuation after thousands of people fled Labrador City on Friday night, just 30 kilometers away from the Quebec town.

    SOPFEU, Quebec's forest fire protection agency, told the Canadian Press its firefighters had already been fighting two fires around the Fermont area on the Quebec side, with one contained and the other out of control.

    The agency says a change in winds has now pushed a fire in Labrador toward Quebec.

    Spokesperson Stéphane Caron says the agency has deployed a force of firefighting aircraft including two water bombers and one helicopter to join firefighters on the other side of the boundary.

    The municipality of Fermont says Minerai de Fer Québec, a mining company based in the Lake Bloom area about 15 kilometres from Fermont, evacuated its workers from the area, while another mine belonging to ArcelorMittal has begun evacuating some of its staff. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2024.

