Northern Quebec town preparing for possible evacuation as Labrador fire rages
A northern Quebec town is facing a possible evacuation order as a forest fire rages nearby on the other side of the provincial boundary with Newfoundland and Labrador.
The municipality of Fermont, Que., has issued a pre-alert warning to residents to stay vigilant and prepare for a possible evacuation after thousands of people fled Labrador City on Friday night, just 30 kilometers away from the Quebec town.
SOPFEU, Quebec's forest fire protection agency, told the Canadian Press its firefighters had already been fighting two fires around the Fermont area on the Quebec side, with one contained and the other out of control.
The agency says a change in winds has now pushed a fire in Labrador toward Quebec.
Spokesperson Stéphane Caron says the agency has deployed a force of firefighting aircraft including two water bombers and one helicopter to join firefighters on the other side of the boundary.
The municipality of Fermont says Minerai de Fer Québec, a mining company based in the Lake Bloom area about 15 kilometres from Fermont, evacuated its workers from the area, while another mine belonging to ArcelorMittal has begun evacuating some of its staff.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2024.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Latest on the Trump rally assassination attempt: Former U.S. president injured but 'fine,' shooter and attendee dead
A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by U.S. Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how a gunman who shot and injured Trump was able to get so close
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how a gunman armed with an AR-style rifle was able to get close enough to shoot and injure former U.S. president Donald Trump at a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, a monumental failure of one the agency’s core duties.
Some Canadians will receive their Carbon Rebate on Monday. Here's how much they could get
Some Canadians will receive another installment of the 2024 Canada Carbon Rebate in their bank accounts or in the mail this Monday. But who exactly is eligible? And how much could you receive?
A Black man got a job interview after he changed the name on his resume. Now, he's suing for discrimination
A Black man has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against a hotel in Detroit, Mich., alleging the hotel only offered him a job interview after he changed the name on his resume, according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by CNN.
Italian tax police free 33 Indian workers from 'slave-like' conditions on farms
Italy's tax police said Saturday they had freed 33 Indian farm workers from "slave-like working conditions" in the northern province of Verona, while seizing almost half a million euros from the two alleged gangmasters.
opinion Why 'paying yourself first' is the key to a comfortable retirement
One of the most effective retirement savings strategies is to pay yourself first. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines strategies for consistently saving and investing over time and building a solid nest egg.
Should you wait to buy or sell your home?
The Bank of Canada is expected to announce its key interest rate decision in less than two weeks. Last month, the bank lowered its key interest rate to 4.7 per cent, marking its first rate cut since March 2020.
Global leaders condemn assassination attempt targeting former U.S. president Donald Trump
Global leaders expressed concern Sunday over an assassination attempt targeting former U.S. president Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania that left one attendee dead and critically injured two others.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Trump rally shooting: Shooter was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, officials say
Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.
-
'She was very sweet': girl, 15, fatally struck by alleged impaired driver in Brampton remembered by friends
A 15-year-old girl fatally struck by an alleged impaired driver in Brampton Friday night is being remembered by friends as someone fun, loving and caring.
-
Weekend road closures: Toronto Triathlon Festival to shut down EB Gardiner on Sunday
A slew of summer festivals are going to make life a little more difficult for drivers trying to get around the city this weekend.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING Environment Canada issues heat warning for Ottawa
A heat warning has been issued for Ottawa by Environment Canada.
-
Day nine of LCBO workers strike, independent grocery stores steering clear
Three weeks after the provincial government began allowing grocery stores to apply for beer, wine, and cocktail licences, independent grocery stores are stating they are steering clear.
-
O-Train partial shutdown July 15-28. Here's what you need to know
OC Transpo says the Confederation Line will not operate between Tunney's Pasture and Rideau stations between Monday, July 15 and Sunday, July 28. The O-Train will continue to operate normally between Blair and uOttawa stations.
Atlantic
-
'I thought we were having an earthquake': tractor trailer strikes N.B. home
A collision between a vehicle and a tractor trailer on Saturday led to the tractor trailer striking a Dieppe home.
-
Halifax Mural Festival brings a pop of colour to the city
The Halifax Mural Festival made its return with parts of downtown becoming one giant canvas for artists from all over.
-
'Horrific act': Shooting at Trump rally condemned by Trudeau, Poilievre
Canada's prime minister and other leaders condemned political violence following a shooting at a Republican rally Saturday, during what appears to have been an assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump.
N.L.
-
Fire that forced evacuation of Labrador City was nearly out -- but then it exploded
The fire that forced thousands out of their homes in Labrador City Friday night was gently smoldering and under control this week, but a sudden change in conditions caused it to explode into 'an extremely aggressive inferno.'
-
Canada is building new National Urban Parks. What are they?
A new government plan to expand the national parks system might bring some to your backyard.
-
'Extreme fire behaviour': Labrador City ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches
Forestry officials have asked everyone in Labrador City to leave as a nearby wildfire creeps closer.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. First Nation chief among Indigenous leaders upset with Poilievre’s AFN speech
Outgoing Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod is among several Indigenous leaders who are calling out federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre over a speech he made at the Assembly of First Nations' annual general meeting. Here is what he said.
-
Obituary
Obituary Richard Simmons, fitness personality and TV host, dead at 76, per reports
Richard Simmons, the perennial 1980s workout personality who was defined by his uplifting spirit, died in his Los Angeles home, according to multiple reports. He was 76.
-
What a geriatric doctor wishes you knew now for healthy aging
Longevity isn’t just about living a long life but also about living well. More than one in five Americans will be 65 or older by 2040, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services projects.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
-
Two tornadoes confirmed for London, Ont. on July 10
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) has confirmed two EF0 tornadoes occurred in London, Ont. on Wednesday July 10, 2024.
-
One dead in collision between car and motorcycle in Thames Centre
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Thames Centre yesterday evening.
Kitchener
-
Elora girl’s memory continues to inspire hope for cancer research
A large crowd gathered under a bright blue sky to remember a young Elora girl whose positive attitude and zest for life continue to inspire others.
-
Mother searching for answers after son dies in OPP custody
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
-
Trump rally shooting: Shooter was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, officials say
Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.
Windsor
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Here's what we know about Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspected Trump rally shooter
The FBI identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspect in Saturday's attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump at a campaign rally.
-
Union workers celebrate connection of Gordie Howe Bridge
Workers from the Canadian union LIUNA 625 and the American Laborer’s Local 1191 gathered to celebrate their work on the project on Friday – snapping a picture on the nearly completed structure.
-
Latest on the Trump rally assassination attempt: Former U.S. president injured but 'fine,' shooter and attendee dead
A barrage of gunfire set off panic, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by U.S. Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.
Barrie
-
Annual Butter Tart Festival returns to Barrie
The annual Butter Tart Festival made its return to downtown Barrie on Saturday.
-
Muskoka resort's see increased bookings for summer season
This weekend's warm and sunny weather has fuelled an abundance of last-minute bookings at Muskoka resorts.
-
Large crash on Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte
Emergency services were on the scene of an early morning crash in Oro-Medonte on Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
'Horrific': B.C. politicians react to Trump's assassination attempt
Reactions are pouring in from politicians of all stripes around the world after former U.S. president Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday—including in B.C.
-
More Vancouver alleys could be transformed into public spaces
A plan is in the works to transform more alleys in downtown Vancouver into colourful public spaces.
-
Union Gospel Mission celebrates 25th annual summer barbecue
Volunteers cooked and served 4,000 hamburgers, 4,000 hot dogs and 750 pounds of potato salad in Oppenheimer Park Saturday during Union Gospel Mission's 25th annual summer barbecue.
Vancouver Island
-
First responders can't go to Victoria neighbourhood without police, chief says
A recent attack on a Victoria paramedic and the subsequent threats against cops who were called in to help mark the latest incidents of violence against local first responders, the city's police chief said in announcing emergency personnel would no longer respond to calls from a specific neighbourhood without police backup.
-
'Horrific': B.C. politicians react to Trump's assassination attempt
Reactions are pouring in from politicians of all stripes around the world after former U.S. president Donald Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday—including in B.C.
-
Fees for paper and reusable bags mandatory in B.C. starting Monday
The price of forgetting to bring a bag when shopping is going up in B.C.
Winnipeg
-
Potential for baseball-sized hail as severe thunderstorm warnings hit Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) have issued several severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for southern parts of the province.
-
Convicted sex offender released from jail again, will live in Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender, who was released from a Manitoba prison for the third time in four years.
-
'It isn't threatening us right now': Flin Flon mayor provides wildfire update
A wildfire near the Manitoba-Saskatchewan border isn’t threatening local communities at this time, according to the mayor of Flin Flon, Man.
Calgary
-
Cooler Friday weather results in reduced water consumption
Cooler Calgary weather helped water consumption drop Friday, the city said in its Saturday update.
-
'We have a long history': Calgary’s Ukrainian community celebrates the Day of Ukrainian Statehood.
About 50 people gathered in Calgary's East Village to mark the Day of Ukrainian Statehood Saturday.
-
Severe thunderstorm could bring large hail and strong winds to southeast Alberta
A severe thunderstorm alert was issued for southeastern Alberta on Saturday evening.
Edmonton
-
'They just go ham': How a small insect is leaving a big mess in some Edmonton neighbourhoods
If you've wondered what that sticky stuff all over your car and sidewalk is, it's all thanks to a tiny insect who leaves a big mess.
-
Trump rally shooting: Shooter was a 20-year-old man from Pennsylvania, officials say
Former President Donald Trump was the target of an assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally, days before he was to accept the Republican nomination for a third time.
-
Strathcona RCMP say scams on the rise, offer tips to stay safe
Grandparent scams are on the rise, according to Strathcona County RCMP.
Regina
-
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
-
Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by Social Services a living hell
A Regina woman says emergency shelter provided by the Ministry of Social Services was living hell.
-
Heroes Unleashed hosts third annual Cross Canada Challenge for a good cause
An Alberta man who struggled with mental health and addiction issues is cycling across Canada to raise funds for a good cause.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. Lions snap Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with 35-20 victory
The B.C. Lions snapped the Saskatchewan Roughriders' undefeated streak with a 35-20 victory on Saturday.
-
Collision between cyclist and truck in Saskatoon sends 1 to hospital
One man has been sent to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a cyclist and a truck on Friday evening.
-
'The guys definitely deserve it': Riders head coach calls out fans ahead of next home game
Saskatchewan Roughriders Head Coach Corey Mace called out fans this week after the team had its lowest attendance since new Mosaic Stadium opened seven years ago.