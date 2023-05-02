No weather relief for some flooded areas of Quebec, more rain expected
While many municipalities are dealing with the dramatic consequences of flooding, more rain is expected in several regions of Quebec between Tuesday and Wednesday.
The municipality of Saint-Côme has chosen not to grant interviews for an indefinite period of time, preferring to focus on providing emergency assistance to citizens as emergency measures were put in place late Monday. Information and updates on the situation will be posted on the municipality's Facebook page.
An evacuation notice has been issued by the municipality to the residents of Domaine Beaudry and a section of Rang 7 since travel is no longer possible there by car. Evacuees can take refuge at the Marcel Thériault Recreation Centre.
"Yesterday [Monday], it was impressive. The water level rose so fast!" Mariève Paradis, a recent graduate and co-owner boutique Ascension Sport, said in a telephone interview.
She said that only a week ago, "there was about a foot and a half of snow in the yard, and now, nothing."
"It's really the hot weather over the last few weeks and the rain that has caused the water level to rise quickly," she added.. It's unheard of, even the mayor said he'd never seen this, that people have lived in that area for over 50 years and it's never happened!"
"I am ten minutes maximum from the village," said Chantal Arseneault, another resident. I can't go to the grocery store or do any other errands unless I make a big detour, the streets are really... There are places that are split in two."
- SEE THE MAP: Flooding in Quebec as some regions under watch
SHOW OF SOLIDARITY
While Paradis is not a disaster victim, she did spend Monday afternoon filling sandbags to help people who are at risk of being flooded by the high water.
"Afterwards, we went around the village to see if people needed help," said Paradis. "There was a real show of solidarity. Many people offered their help or even their cottage free of charge for disaster victims. It's beautiful to see."
Arseneault even published an ad offering her rental home to disaster victims, but no one has raised their hand.
MORE RAIN EXPECTED
Major flooding was still being reported around the Ottawa River at Quesnel Bay and the Rivière du Nord, a little less than 5 kilometres upstream from the Canadian National Bridge in the Saint-Jérôme area.
About ten other rivers were still considered to be at moderate risk of flooding and about 20 others at minor risk. However, public safety is monitoring the situation.
Environment Canada said some regions are still under a rainfall warning.
In the Baie-St-Paul area, which has already been hit by powerful floods, 10 to 20 millimetres of rain are expected by Wednesday evening.
In the Lachute and Saint-Jérôme area, 15 to 30 millimetres of rain are expected by Wednesday evening, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon on Tuesday.
A total of 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is also expected to fall in Forillon Park and the Gaspé area, according to Environment Canada, which is also forecasting 20 to 30 millimetres of rain in the Sept-Îles and Port-Cartier areas.
Rainfall warningThis report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on May 2, 2023, and was written with the financial assistance of the Meta Exchange and The Canadian Press for news.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | No weather relief for some flooded areas of Quebec, more rain expected
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
'One of Canada's greatest songwriters': Musicians, politicians react to Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Mystery surrounds remains of young girl found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
It’s been exactly one year since the remains of a little girl were found in a dumpster outside an under-construction house in a affluent Toronto neighbourhood. Her identity remains unknown to this day.
Tour bus operator pleads guilty, fined $475,000 for fatal rollover in Jasper
A tour bus operator pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges in a fatal rollover in Jasper National Park nearly three years ago.
Ex-CEO of Trudeau Foundation Morris Rosenberg set to testify at House committee
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg is set to testify Tuesday on foreign interference at the House ethics committee.
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
These are the Canadians flying to the U.K. for the coronation
Hordes of tourists are expected to descend upon London for the King's coronation. CTVNews.ca spoke to a few of the Canadians who will be in the crowds for the 'once-in-a-lifetime' ceremony.
A bride had just gotten married in South Carolina. Hours later, an intoxicated driver killed her, police say
It should have been one of the happiest days of newlywed Samantha Miller's life. But five hours after saying "I do," the 34-year-old bride died when she was hit by an alleged drunken driver in Folly Beach, South Carolina, as she left her wedding reception on Friday night.
Toronto
-
Mystery surrounds remains of young girl found in Toronto dumpster one year ago
It’s been exactly one year since the remains of a little girl were found in a dumpster outside an under-construction house in a affluent Toronto neighbourhood. Her identity remains unknown to this day.
-
Two Hamilton cyclists allegedly 'doored' by Tesla in incident caught on video
Two Hamilton cyclists are recovering from their injuries after allegedly being ‘doored’ by a Tesla driver in an incident caught on video last month.
-
Maple Leafs mega-fan welcomes 'curse-breaking' baby boy as team makes history
A new dad thinks his baby might be the reason the Leafs won on Saturday night.
Atlantic
-
Fertilizer plant building in western P.E.I. severely damaged by fire
A Monday night fire at a fertilizer plant in O’Leary, P.E.I., is under investigation.
-
Trial begins for woman accused of assaulting police in 2021 Halifax housing protest
The trial of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted police as municipal workers removed temporary housing for the homeless is underway in Halifax provincial court.
-
Manufacturer to spend $104M to relaunch Cape Breton gypsum quarry
A Canadian building materials manufacturer is set to restore and reopen a gypsum quarry in Cape Breton.
London
-
Local Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
Her son nearly drowned in a backyard pool. Now this Mom is pleading with pool owners to be safe
-
After 12 years and $2.6 million dollars, city hall still not using custom IT software to track social housing
A multi-city partnership meant to streamline the tracking of social housing programs has instead been mired in a bureaucratic blackhole.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Brett Brochu to miss game 3 in Sarnia
The London Knights will be without their starting goalie for game three of the Western Conference Final in Sarnia.
Northern Ontario
-
Head of Walmart Canada talks theft, self-checkouts, potential closures
Walmart President and CEO Gonzalo Gebara was in Moncton Monday for the grand opening of a massive new distribution centre that will provide over 40 stores in Atlantic Canada with fresh and frozen groceries.
-
Ontario couple says new electric vehicle's charge capacity 'nowhere near' what was advertised
An Ontario couple says they've been hit with unexpected costs after their new electric vehicle's ability to sustain a charge is 'nowhere near' what was advertised.
-
Rock crusher fell off tractor trailer and onto pickup truck in North Bay
A tractor-trailer carrying a rock crusher at the Highway 11/17 junction in North Bay lost its load, which fell onto the back of a pickup.
Calgary
-
Cocaine intercepted: Calgary-bound drug shipment stopped at the border
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP stopped a shipment of 30 kilograms of cocaine they say was destined for Calgary.
-
Flair Airlines announces new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines announced details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
-
Judge to deliver verdict for Calgary pastor charged for his role in Alberta blockade
A Calgary pastor is expected to learn today whether he will be found guilty for his participation in a convoy protest last year that blocked Alberta's main border crossing into the United States.
Kitchener
-
No one hurt after car crashes through Cambridge apartment building
No injuries have been reported after a Cambridge crash that left a car sticking out of an apartment building, but several people have been displaced.
-
Calls for WCDSB trustee to resign continue
For the second meeting in a row, dozens of people packing into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board meetings calling for the resignation of trustee Wendy Ashby.
-
Emergency services respond to Park Street crash
Emergency services are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on Park Street near Union Boulevard in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
More than 30K packages worth of illegal cigarettes seized in West Kelowna: RCMP
A sophisticated cigarette trafficking operation was busted in B.C.’s Okanagan over the weekend, Mounties say.
-
Vancouver's April home sales show 16.5% annual dip, board predicts a comeback soon
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales slid 16.5 per cent from a year ago as new listings remained below historical norms.
-
Surrey mayor outlines plan to make final decision on policing
Mayor Brenda Locke is outlining Surrey’s next steps in deciding who will police the city going forward.
Edmonton
-
'We can only do so much': Fire ban issued for Edmonton after string of grass fires
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services has issued a fire ban for the City of Edmonton as a result of the dry, hot, and windy conditions.
-
Edmonton employee assaulted during February attempted theft
Edmonton police have asked for help identifying a man who attempted to steal from a southwest business in February and assaulted a worker.
-
Flair Airlines announces new base of operations in Calgary
Ultra low-cost carrier Flair Airlines announced details about its new base of operations in Calgary on Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Body found at Windsor house fire prompts investigation by arson and major crime units
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a body was found at the scene of a house fire in east Windsor.
-
Police seek five suspects after downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police are searching for five suspects in connection to a stabbing downtown.
-
Active investigation underway over suspicious package in east Windsor
Windsor police have launched an investigation into a suspicious package in east Windsor.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' concerns have been heard loud and clear
Following a large rally that saw thousands of education workers and parents convene in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday, education minister Dustin Duncan said the message has been received by the province.
-
Regina International Airport expects to be up to 93 per cent of pre-pandemic volume by summer
Regina’s international airport is expecting to return to 93 percent of pre-pandemic capacity throughout the summer of 2023.
-
U.S. to end vaccine requirements for Canadians at land border, international air travellers: officials
The U.S. is ending its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for international air travellers and Canadians at the land border as of next week, officials announced on Monday.
Ottawa
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
Gordon Lightfoot, the legendary folk musician whose silvery refrains told a tale of Canadian identity that was exported to listeners worldwide, has died at 84.
-
Expect long passport lineups this week, post-strike immigration backlog: ministers
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Ottawa River flooding could reach May 2017 level in some areas
The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is warning residents who live along the Ottawa River that water levels are rising after a weekend of heavy precipitation and could be similar to May 2017 in some areas.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' concerns have been heard loud and clear
Following a large rally that saw thousands of education workers and parents convene in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Saturday, education minister Dustin Duncan said the message has been received by the province.
-
Saskatoon man charged with attempted murder after victim stabbed with broken glass
Saskatoon police have charged a 20-year-old man with attempted murder after an incident on the weekend.
-
AI duels human in Saskatoon beer brewing competition
9 Mile Legacy Brewing set out to see if artificial intelligence can make better beer.