MONTREAL -- Quebec is entering the next phase of re-opening on Monday, as COVID-19 health measures continue to relax.

Two of the province's most populated regions, Montreal and Laval, are now zoned orange.

Some of the new regulations include restaurants allowing customers indoors and high school students returning to class, just in time to finish the school year in person.

The Bas-Saint-Laurent and Chaudière-Appalaches regions also made the switch from red to orange.

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Mauricie and Centre-du-Québec, are changing to yellow, while Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord and Northern Quebec are in the green as of Monday.

They will be allowed to have indoor team sports and indoor gatherings of up to 10 people from three different addresses.

In the meantime, health authorities are urging Quebecers who have not already done so to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Last week, the province announced Quebecers will be able to get their second vaccine dose sooner than expected: eight weeks, instead of 16 weeks after their first shot.

The new time slots will be posted on the Clic Santé portal starting with those aged 80 and over on Monday, 75 and over on Tuesday, 70 and over on Wednesday and so on.

The latest report shows that, in Quebec, nearly 6.1 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 7, 2021.