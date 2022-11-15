No injuries after two planes collide at Montreal Trudeau airport

There were no injuries reported after two airplanes collided with each other Tuesday on the tarmac at Montreal's international airport.

The two planes "made contact while pushing back" on the ground, according to Montreal Trudeau airport spokesperson Eric Forest.

Forest said in an email that no flights were affected by the incident.

"The airlines will take care of the passengers who were onboard the [aircraft]. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TBS) will investigate to determine the cause of the incident," the email said.

When reached Tuesday evening, the TBS said it was in the process of gathering more information and could not provide further details.

Dave Côté, a passenger on one of the planes, said he didn't see the planes make contact while on board, but wrote in a message on Twitter to CTV News that "it felt like a small shake-up of the plane."