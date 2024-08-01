No beach before 2028 because of health concerns in Montreal's east end

Montreal Public Health has restricted swimming at a beach in the city's east end because of contamination.

In a report, the agency said that the soil at the beach in Promenade-Bellerive Park is contaminated with lead and benzene and that sewers could be contaminating the water.

However, residents like Edith Gendron continue to swim at the beach.

"Every time I've been in contact with this water, I've never had a rash or itching. Nothing has ever happened. This water doesn't scare me," Gendron said in an interview.

The report recommends implementing measures to reduce health risks before allowing people back in the water.

"I didn't put my head under [water]. Since they said that, I was afraid of it," resident Karina Mercier said.

Laurence Lavigne Lalonde, a member of the executive committee responsible for parks, said that they are "disappointed."

A beach in Montreal's east end has been in the works for years. Mayor Valerie Plante made it an electoral promise in 2021, with plans to open it in 2022.

The city of Montreal wanted to let people swim in Promenade-Bellerive Park this summer, but it is delaying the project because of public health concerns.

"It's going to be a few years still. We plan to start the work on the shore by 2028," Lavigne Lalonde said.

While the city plans to restore the riverbank, Fondation Rivieres says access to the water could be provided sooner.

"One of the solutions would be to make floating docks or walkway that would allow people to just go into the water without tearing up all the sediments, which are contaminated," Maelle Tripon from Fondation Rivieres said.

In the meantime, the city plans to remove beach furniture and add more signs explaining the risks.