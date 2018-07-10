

CTV Montreal





A patient’s rights group is asking for permission to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of Quebec’s 37,000 residents of long-term care facilities, saying many of them are not receiving basic care.

Advocate Paul Brunet pointed to conditions in some facilities that he said violate basic human rights, adding that many residents are too vulnerable to speak up. Among those conditions are a lack of air conditioning in some buildings - an issue that became especially pressing during last week's heat wave that claimed 70 lives, many elderly, throughout the province.

"We think they have a constitutional right not to suffocate in their room. Some people say we're wrong," said Brunet. "We'll ask the court what they think about that."

Among the residents without A/C is Mireille Breton, who said she plans to register with the lawsuit.

"It's so hot in our room and we're two people in each room," she said. "We can't afford the $250 to have an air conditioner installed."

Other residents are simply neglected, said Brunet.

“The right not to have a diaper when you’re not incontinent and be taken to the washroom,” he said. “The right to have access to dental hygiene or care is a right those patients have when they’re residing in those facilities.”

Brunet is currently trying to register residents to take part in the lawsuit. If successful, each resident could be eligible to receivie up to $700 per month, or $500 million total.

A spokesperson for Quebec Health Minister Gaetan Barrette wouldn’t comment on the prospective lawsuit specifically but insisted the Liberal government has done its part for the long-term care system.

"The government has invested heavily to improve the quality of life of the people who live in long-term care facilities," they said in a statement. "For example, adding a weekly second bath for those who want it, significant investments in infrastructure and hiring close to 1,300 employees."

Brunet said that despite the government's words, improvements are not easy to spot.

"We looked for the new beds that were announced and we still can't find them," he said. "We heard the announcement of those thousands of new employees and still can't find them."