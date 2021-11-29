MONTREAL -- The Town of Mount Royal's new mayor says the planned Royalmount condo development is far from a sure thing -- he, for one, doesn't plan to do the rezoning necessary for it.

The developer says that would be a mistake, but Mayor Peter Malouf says he's standing up for the voice of the majority.

The large parcel of land on the outskirts of the industrial sector of TMR is currently approved for commercial development, and Malouf says his administration will not be approving any residential building.

Malouf says TMR can't handle the densification, and already there are 360 thousand cars going through the juncture of the 15 and 40 highways.

Developer Carbonleo has already altered plans in response to concerns and a public consultation. The latest plans included about 4,500 residential units, links to the metro, and greenspace, including half a million new trees and shrubs planted.

There are also plans for a concert hall, offices, hotels and restaurants, on top of the megamall that was the original heart of the project.

Carbonleo CEO Andrew Lutfy says he is hoping to sit down with Malouf and share his vision, though he says he has contingency plans if Malouf doesn't agree.

Ground has already broken on part of the project.

