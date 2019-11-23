MONTREAL -- Tougher rules are coming to Quebec Monday for impaired drivers. Anyone found guilty of drunk driving for the second time in 10 years will have a breathalyzer installed in their vehicle for life.

Criminal lawyer Walid Hijazi has often represented repeat offenders, and said it's common for his clients to be charged with drunk driving more than once.

"Regularly, I have people who are arrested and accused of driving under the influence for a second time, a third time, so it's a phenomenon and it's a serious one, and now the Quebec government is cracking down," said Hijazi.

The new regulation is meant to deter repeat offenders, but will it work?

"It's always an eternal debate. Are harsher laws actually detering offenders?" said Hijazi. "It's (drunk driving) is the biggest cause of death and injuries in Canada, so of course it's a measure where the government has to act."

Hijazi suggested requiring a breathyzer lock for life may be considered excessive by some, who may challenge the law.

"We'll see if there are challenges in the courts and how the judicial system will react, how the judges will react," he said.

Those penalized with a breathalyzer lock can appeal the decision after 10 years, according to the new law.