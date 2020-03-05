MONTREAL -- There is a new probable case of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Quebec, according to the province's health ministry.

Tests performed at the Quebec Public Health Laboratory have come back positive. Based on established procedures, a confirmatory analysis will take place in Manitoba by the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.

The health ministry is reporting that the person in question had returned from a trip. Public health authorities are currently collecting information about them, including their whereabouts, but none of that information has been released so far. More information will follow when it becomes available, the health ministry said.

This could be the 35th case of COVID-19 reported in Canada, and the second in Quebec. The woman diagnosed with the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Quebec has returned home under self-isolation after being evaluated at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal.



In total across the province, 33 people are currently under investigation and so far 203 people have been cleared after a negative test for COVID-19.



The rest of the infected patients in Canada are in Ontario and British Columbia.



The heath ministry wants to remind people that the overall risk of being infected with the coronavirus is still considered low in Quebec. Recognized hygiene measures, such as hand washing, remain the best way to prevent infections.

- With reporting from The Canadian Press