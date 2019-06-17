After months of delays, the new bridge that links Montreal to the South shore is set to open a week from now.

According to the SSL Group, the Samuel De Champlain bridge will open in two phases, “to allow for a safe transition of traffic from existing bridge to the new one,” says the group.

Starting June 24, drivers will be able to use the northbound lanes towards Montreal and the north shore.

The southbound lanes, towards the South Shore, open July 1.

The total cost of the project is close to $4.5 billion.

There will be three lanes in each direction, a “multi-use path" that is expected to open in the fall, and space for the REM electric train line.

The lane dedicated to public transit cannot yet be used because of the construction of the REM.

While the REM tracks are under construction there will be a reserved lane for buses on the shoulders of the roadway during morning and afternoon rush hours.

There will be another press briefing later this week to discuss detours and closures for the next two long weekends.

Delayed opening

The bridge was originally supposed to be ready for December 2018.

This was delayed by six months, and according to the contract, the group can face fines for these delays.

But as of Monday, SSL says it cannot confirm the amount because the details are still being discussed.

The contract stipulates that for the first seven days of delays, the group faces fines of $100, 000 per day.

After that period, the fine is $400, 000 per day, with a cap of $150 million.

The current bridge is one of the busiest bridges in the country with 40 to 60 million crossings a year.

The new bridge is expected to last 125 years.

