National Hockey League fines Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson $1,000
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson (44) gets tripped up as Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton (97) looks for the loose puck during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, May 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League fined Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson $1,000 Sunday.
Edmundson was reprimanded after tripping Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares in what was deemed a dangerous manner during Saturday's game.
The incident occurred at 19:39 of the second period and Edmundson was not penalized.
The NHL also cracked down on Florida Panthers defencemen Mackenzie Weegar and Brandon Montour, who were both fined $5,000 for actions taken Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Montour was fined for slashing Pat Maroon at 13:58 of the third period. On the play, he received a minor penalty for slashing and a misconduct.
As for Weegar, he was penalized for hitting Mathieu Joseph with a high stick at 18:42 of the third period. On the play, Weegar was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.
A $5,000 fine is the maximum the NHL can impose under the collective agreement.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2021.