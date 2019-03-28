

CTV Montreal





The crucifix that hangs in the National Assembly is coming down.

On Thursday, 103 MNAs voted in favour of a motion to remove the crucifix, which has hung above the Speaker's chair since 1936.

There were no abstentions.

The vote comes the same day as the Coalition Avenir Quebec tabled its controversial religious symbols bill, which will ban public sector employees in positions of authority from wearing religious garb such as a hijab or kippah.

According to the motion, the crucifix will be removed once the religious symbols bill is passed into law.

Legault said the crucifix removal motion was meant as a signal to Quebecers that he is willing to compromise.

"What we want is to show all Quebecers that we are also ready to make compromises on the grandfather clause, on the crucifix in order to get as much support as possible," said Legault. "My goal is to really unite Quebecers."

Legault said last October it would not remove it, calling it an important part of Quebec's heritage. Critics have said its presence undermines the government's position that religious symbols worn by employees are inconsistent with a secular state.

Last week, the City of Montreal announced the crucifix that hangs in city hall would be removed during upcoming renovations and would not be re-hung after they're completed.