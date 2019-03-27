

CTV Montreal





The Quebec government has tabled its long-promised and controversial religious symbols bill.

The bill, once passed, will prohibit public sector employees in position of authority from wearing religious symbols at work, but does include a provision allowing current employees in those positions to continue wearing religious symbols.

"It's a very important day today," said Legault after the bill was tabled. "What I want to try to do in the next few weeks is unite as many Quebecers as possible. That's why we accepted to make compromises. But I'm very proud of the bill we tabled today and I think it represents our values."

Legault has said he will invoke the Notwithstanding Clause to block court challenges to the bill.

Before the bill was tabled, Premier Francois Legault's administration said it will also introduce a bill calling for the removal of the National Assembly's crucifix. That motion was passed later on Thursday morning.

The National Assembly crucifix was first hung above the Speaker's chair in 1936 and the government said last October it would not remove it, calling it an important part of Quebec's heritage. Critics have said its presence undermines the government's position that religious symbols worn by employees are inconsistent with a secular state.

"What we want is to show all Quebecers that we are also ready to make compromises on the grandfather clause, on the crucifix in order to get as much support as possible," said Legault. "My goal is to really unite Quebecers."

EMSB rejects religious symbols bill

The religious symbols bill has been heavily scrutinized since Legault first began promising it during last year's election campaign. On Wednesday, the English Montreal School Board passed a motion that it will not abide by the province’s proposed religious symbols ban.

“The Quebec government has stated its intent to propose legislation to prohibit the wearing of religious symbols for all persons in a position of authority, including teachers,” said EMSB chair Angela Mancini in a statement. “We believe in the secularity of the state while still supporting an individual’s right to freedom of religion.”

The EMSB has studied the issue and believes that a religious symbol worn by a teacher “in no way impacts their ability to teach and provide quality education in a secular state.”

The board also said that the proposed ban would violate paragraphs 2 (a) and 2 (b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The CAQ government will table legislation on Thursday that proposes a ban on certain public servants, including teachers, from wearing religious symbols while on the job.

Trudeau calls discrimination "unthinkable"

On Thursday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was unable to respond to details of the bill until he has seen the exact wording, but condemned discrimination based on religion.

"Canada and indeed Quebec are places where we are a secular society. We respect deeply people's rights and freedoms including freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, freedom of religion. It is unthinkable to me that in a free society we would legitimize discrimination against citizens based on their religion."

- With files from The Canadian Press