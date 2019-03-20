

CTV Montreal





The cross in Montreal’s city hall is coming down.

During an executive council meeting on Wednesday morning, city councillor Laurence Lavigne-Lalonde said the crucifix would be removed due to renovations to the building, but would not be rehung after the work is done.

“The crucifix was installed during an era that was completely different than the one we live in today,” said Lavigne-Lalonde during the meeting.

The cross was hung in city hall in 1937.

“We now live in a society that has evolved and is represented by democratic institutions that must be secular, neutral and open to all citizens,” said Lavigne-Lalonde.

The place of religious symbols within government has been a hotly contested one in Quebec. The Coalition Avenir Quebec provincial government has announced plans to table a bill that would ban people in positions of authority from wearing symbols such as a hijab or kippah.

However, the CAQ has said it will not table any legislation that would remove the crucifix that hangs in the National Assembly, saying that it is a historical symbol.