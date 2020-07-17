MONTREAL -- Musician and radio host Dan Bigras vehemently denies forcibly kissing a woman a decage ago.

In a video posted to his Facebook page, the 62-year-old artist said a journalist sent him a message posted online by a woman who claims the alleged assault occurred.

In addition to denying the allegation more than once, Bigras said in the video that he supports all the survivors who’ve denounced their assaulters on social media over the past few weeks.

He said the notion of consent is at the centre of his life.

Bigras pointed out that all he has to defend himself from the allegation is his word.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2020.