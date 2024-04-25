Multiple vehicles set on fire in Ile Bizard

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after multiple vehicles were set on fire in the off-island borough of Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève early Thursday morning.

The force received a 911 call at 3:45 a.m. about a vehicle on fire at a private property on Laurier Street near Chèvremont Boulevard.

A little while later, police received a second call about what the caller described as an explosion.

"Once police officers arrived on site, some elements, such as an accelerant, suggested this could be an arson," said Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Three vehicles were damaged in the fire and are considered a total loss.

"At least two suspects were seen leaving the scene on camera footage," Allaire Morin adds.

There have been no arrests.