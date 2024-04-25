MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Multiple vehicles set on fire in Ile Bizard

    Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News) Montreal police. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after multiple vehicles were set on fire in the off-island borough of Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève early Thursday morning.

    The force received a 911 call at 3:45 a.m. about a vehicle on fire at a private property on Laurier Street near Chèvremont Boulevard.

    A little while later, police received a second call about what the caller described as an explosion.

    "Once police officers arrived on site, some elements, such as an accelerant, suggested this could be an arson," said Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    Three vehicles were damaged in the fire and are considered a total loss.

    "At least two suspects were seen leaving the scene on camera footage," Allaire Morin adds.

    There have been no arrests.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News