Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle in Quebec's Lower St. Lawrence region

Police say people have been seriously injured after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in Amqui, in Quebec's Bas-St-Laurent region.

The driver is being questioned by provincial police.

Provincial police Sgt. Claude Doiron did not say how many people were hit but said some are badly hurt and their lives may be in danger.

Doiron said the incident happened just after 3 p.m. along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Public Security Minister Francois Bonnardel said preliminary information suggests there was a "serious accident," adding that teams are en route.





Enquête en cours. Les informations préliminaires rapportent un grave accident à Amqui. Les équipes sont en route et nous suivons la situation de près. Nous sommes en contact avec le député @PascalBerube et notre ministre régionale @MaiteVezina. https://t.co/KA2zlc1zAO — François Bonnardel (@fbonnardelCAQ) March 13, 2023

Pascal Berube, who represents the region in the provincial legislature, said he was going to the scene and was troubled by what he has heard.

Je prend la direction d’Amqui et j’annule ma présence de demain à l’@Assnat. Je suis en communication avec le ministre @fbonnardelCAQ. Le bilan serait très lourd. Plus d’informations à venir. Je suis troublé par ce qu’on me rapporte. https://t.co/Mpwx2K9Hnx — Pascal Bérubé (@PascalBerube) March 13, 2023





- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 13, 2023